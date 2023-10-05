Champion Sydney jockey Nash Rawiller is poised to continue the golden run he is enjoying in feature races at Rosehill on Saturday.
Rawiller, fresh from riding two Group Two winners at Rosehill on September 23, was surprised when ACM Racing informed the multiple Group One-winning hoop he had been booked to ride the Chris Waller-trained Montefilia in Saturday's $2 million Group Two Hill Stakes.
"That's great news Chris has given me the ride on Montefilia in the Hill Stakes," Rawiller said.
"I just hadn't checked the final acceptors for Rosehill on Saturday before you made the call.
"I've never ridden Montefilia before. It's really exciting I've been booked for the ride. She's only had the three runs for Chris since transferring from David Payne's stables. She's a high-class mare who will be a great ride in the Hill Stakes.
"Her three runs since joining Chris's stable in the Winx Stakes, Chelmsford and Kingston Town have been very good. I've watched them closely. She's finished each race off really strongly and I think she'll be near her peak for the Hill Stakes. Montefilia is a wonderful pick-up ride in a $2 million race. The Hill Stakes looks a very tough race but you expect that when your running for $2 million in stake-money.
"It's a wonderful time to be riding in Sydney. There's plenty of hype about the racing and wonderful prize money on offer."
Early betting markets rate Montefilia, who has drawn ideally in gate two, a $3.70 favourite for the Hill Stakes.
The world-class jockey expects a forward showing from Cepheus who he rides in the $1.5 million Alan Brown Stakes after his impressive victory in the Group Two Shannon at Rosehill last month.
"Cepheus is in great form," Rawiller said. "I was impressed with his Shannon win. He's drawn a great barrier in two and should travel on the speed in the Brown Stakes. He's got a great turn of foot and should be in the finish."
Cepheus is second favourite at odds of $5.50 to take out the Brown Stakes, while the Waller-trained Waterford is the $4.80 favourite.
Rawiller is also booked to ride Peace Officer, Way To The Stars, Barber, Magic Time and Diamond Dealer on Saturday's big 10-race Rosehill program.
"I've got a great book of rides for Saturday," he said. "I think I've got numerous chances. Peace Officer is in great form but has drawn a bad gate in 16.
"It's a tough barrier from out there but as I said the horse is running well. Way To The Stars won well last time. He had trialled up well before his Canterbury win and there's no reason why he shouldn't run well. I've got a bit of time for him.
"Barber is dual accepted for Rosehill and Flemington. He didn't have the best of luck last time. Magic Time is another great pick-up mount. She's a very good mare and is trained by Grahame Begg who is a top trainer. Diamond Dealer has been running consistently and should run well."
Rawiller has been working out hard in the gym over the last few weeks taking off extra kilograms after having a holiday in Darwin.
"I had a few weeks' break in Darwin and put on a bit of weight," he said. "I got out to 65kg. It's hard to get the excess weight of when you're getting older.
"I was lucky because my brother Brad came up from Melbourne for a few weeks and we worked out together in the gym and then my son Campbell who is resuming riding next week was here for a few weeks working out with me."
Victoria's principal meeting on Saturday is at Flemington. The feature race on the 10-event program is the Group One $750,000 Turnbull Stakes. Imported runner Romantic Warrior is top weight for the Classic over 2000 metres. Romantic Warrior, to be ridden by top-jockey James McDonald, has drawn a sticky barrier in 11. The lightly raced six-year-old, who has won 10 of his 14 starts is rated the early $2.15 favourite for the Turnbull.
Another Flemington feature on Saturday is the running of the $500,000 Group Three Bart Cummings - the winner gaining a start in next month's $8 million Melbourne Cup. The reigning Melbourne Cup-winning trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have four runners plus an emergency in the 2510m contest while in-form trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott saddle up three starters.
