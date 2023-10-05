The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

New report shows where gender pay gap issues still reside

By Alan Duncan, Astghik Mavisakalyan
October 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gender equality and women's economic opportunities through employment have become high profile issues that are firmly on the agenda in policy discussions at both state and federal levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.