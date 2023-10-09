The Canberra Times
Home/Subscribers Only

Shoalhaven author Kell Woods launches first novel, After the Forest

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
October 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Even with her debut novel in her hands, it still doesn't feel real for Kell Woods: her book is out in the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Subscribers Only
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.