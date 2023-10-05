Anthony Albanese has called for a respectful debate for the rest of the Voice to Parliament campaign in the wake of a "quite horrific" neo-Nazi flag-burning video threatening prominent Indigenous "no" campaigner Lidia Thorpe and the Australian government.
The Australian Federal Police is investigating the threats and the video has been removed from the X social media platform, but the independent senator has responded by denouncing the October 14 referendum as an "act of genocide" against Indigenous people and has stated that the Prime Minister had failed to protect her.
"Where is my support, where is my protection in this country?" she told reporters in Melbourne.
With just over a week to go before referendum day and more than 1 million early votes already cast, the intensity of the campaign has markedly stepped up.
TV legend Ray Martin has also been caught up in conflated confusion about how he described the "no" slogan of "don't know, vote 'no'" at a "yes" event as being about capturing "dinosaurs or d***heads." He said he was not describing "no" voters and won't apologise.
Amid other reports of verbal abuse at polling stations and continued abuse and misinformation online, the Prime Minister has called for calm.
"I think people need to be respectful during this debate. It is important that people are respectful with each other," Mr Albanese told reporters in Brisbane, before launching into the "quite horrific" video.
"I've seen the video that was referred to that is threatening towards Senator Thorpe and towards the government and the sort of Nazi rhetoric and statements that are in that video have no place in discourse in Australian political life."
The video, posted earlier this week to X and tagged to Senator Thorpe's account, showed a masked man with a distorted voice, referring to the Victorian Senator and the government before burning the Aboriginal flag and performing a Nazi salute.
The AFP is investigating the threats. After the video was removed, the account that posted the video was then deactivated.
Mr Albanese said he could not go into security details, but said Senator Thorpe had come to him on the same day he spoke to the AFP.
"Senator Thorpe certainly responded to me that same day by thanking me for responding to her," he said.
Senator Thorpe, at a press statement in Melbourne, accused the Prime Minister of wanting to "shut me down" over the referendum and revealed she had been unable to live in her own home for four months.
"The referendum is an act of genocide against my people. And the Prime Minister knows exactly what he's doing," she said.
"His violent force that he has sent to protect me can't even protect me, refuse to protect the black sovereign woman because the police are part of the problem in this country.
"You want to paint me as an angry black woman, well you are about to see an angry black woman."
More to come.
