Union members in the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations will vote on whether to join strikes for an improved APS-wide pay offer, as the Community and Public Sector Union refuses to back down on its demands.
The union last week knocked back the federal government's second pay offer of 11.2 per cent over three years, forcing it to scramble to organise potential industrial action in several APS agencies.
Members in Services Australia, which had already approved action in July, will strike on Monday, while those in the Fair Work Ombudsman, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and DEWR will vote on whether to take similar action.
Ballots lodged with the Fair Work Commission have outlined options for stoppages up to one hour, and up to 24 hours.
The main public sector union alongside the Australian Services Union, which represents staff in the tax office, have both rejected the government's second pay offer, tabled at the end of August.
The Public Service Minister and the Australian Public Service Commission have highlighted a poll of about 15,000 CPSU members returned majority support for the 11.2 per cent proposal.
But the results of the poll, in which 51.9 per cent supported the offer and 48.1 per cent opposed it, did not show "clear support", Ms Donnelly has said.
"The conditions package that has been negotiated contains industry-leading working from home rights, an increase to casual loading, significant improvements to paid parental leave and enhanced job security provisions," Ms Donnelly said in a statement on Thursday.
"But APS employees have been clear in communicating that they want to see the government improve the pay offer."
The national secretary earlier in the week warned that agencies participating in industrial action would be "a list that will grow as needed".
A spokesperson for the Australian Public Service Commission on Tuesday said "there is currently no intention to vary the offer, which is considered the largest for APS employees covered by enterprise agreements in the past decade."
Focus has shifted to agency-level enterprise negotiations, they said, but the commission's chief negotiator Peter Riordan "is open to recommencing bargaining with unions and employee bargaining representatives if they wish to reconsider the offer".
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher last week called the offer, which was increased by 0.7 percentage points, "generous".
"When you look back at what's happened over the last decade, where wage outcomes have been in the order of 1.2 per cent a year, we've significantly improved that and the package of conditions is a big improvement, too.
"So I would say we've revised it through the negotiation process, and I'm hopeful that we'll be able to reach agreement."
