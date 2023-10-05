The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Department of Employment and Workplace Relations staff to consider joining strikes over APS-wide pay deal

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated October 5 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Union members in the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations will vote on whether to join strikes for an improved APS-wide pay offer, as the Community and Public Sector Union refuses to back down on its demands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.