The man at the wheel of a bus that crashed at Greta, killing 10 passengers and injuring 25 others, will have his charges mentioned in court again in November as parties wait for the delivery of expert reports required for the case to move forward.
Brett Andrew Button did not personally appear in Newcastle Local Court when the matter was briefly mentioned on Wednesday, October 4.
The court heard that two "expert reports" remained outstanding, which needed to be filed in order for the brief of evidence to be compliant and the case able to progress.
Magistrate Ian Cheetham adjourned the matter to November 1.
Mr Button, 58, was transporting dozens of wedding guests from Wandin Valley Estate to the newlyweds' hometown of Singleton when the bus tipped and slammed into a guard rail at about 11.30pm on June 11.
Many of the people on the bus were members of the Singleton Roosters Australian Rules Football Club.
Mr Button was initially refused bail by police following his arrest, however was granted conditional release when he first appeared before a magistrate at Cessnock Local Court.
Police first charged him with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death before investigators filed an extra 43 charges related to people who were injured in the crash.
