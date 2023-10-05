The Canberra Times

Brett Andrew Button, driver in Greta bus tragedy, remains on bail after matter mentioned in Newcastle Local Court

By Nick Bielby
October 5 2023 - 2:57pm
Brett Button leaves Cessnock police station in June after being charged over the bus crash at Greta that killed 10 people. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The man at the wheel of a bus that crashed at Greta, killing 10 passengers and injuring 25 others, will have his charges mentioned in court again in November as parties wait for the delivery of expert reports required for the case to move forward.

