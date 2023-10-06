Ever wanted to see what goes on at Government House?
The gates of Government House are open from 10am to 2pm on Saturday.
Visitors can enjoy the beautiful gardens, tour the house and explore one of the most historic properties in Australia.
There is lots of room to spread a picnic rug, for children (and adults!) to run around, and for all to enjoy the atmosphere and views.
Guided walking tours will run throughout the open day and no tickets are required.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks. Food will also be available to purchase from a sausage sizzle and local coffee vendor.
Parking is available on Dunrossil Drive.
Why not make a day out of it? A free shuttle bus will also run between Government House and Floriade.
The first bus departs Regatta Place (near Commonwealth Park) at 9.45am and arrives at Government House at 10am. Buses depart both locations every 30 minutes.
