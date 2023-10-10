As the official referendum on October 14 draws closer, The Canberra Times continues to hit the streets of the territory to gauge voters' mood.
The shoppers at Lanyon marketplace are split down the middle when it comes to discussion about the Voice referendum.
One shopper said he wanted to do what was right but said he was confused because of the divisions in the anti-Voice campaign.
"I'm hearing Indigenous people part of the progressive 'no' camp calling for treaty and justice reforms as higher priorities," the man said.
The "no" camp is divided; the progressive "no" side want treaty and justice reforms to come before the Voice referendum. The conservative side, with Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price its prominent spokesperson, is against constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians because it will "divide the nation".
When someone asks for help, you help, that's the Australian way.- Bryn Evans
Not all views at Lanyon shops were undecided.
Musician Bryn Evans, holding his daughter Everly, said he would definitely be voting in favour of the Voice at the referendum.
"I'll be voting 'yes', because that's the Australian way," Mr Evans said.
"They asked for our help, they made a statement from the heart and said this is what we think we need to help us. When someone asks for help, you help, that's the Australian way," he said.
While some voters remain undecided, some attributing it to division among Indigenous leaders, Greg Coomes-Pearce was committed to voting 'no' because of conversations with his Indigenous friends.
He said he didn't like listening to mainstream media personalities and "high-flying footballers and TV stars calling to support the Voice".
"I'll be voting 'no'. I worked in the Northern Territory as coast watch, from Cairns across to Broome. I keep in touch with my Indigenous colleagues. I spoke with them and got their views," Mr Coomes-Pearce said.
Nuanced "no" voices like Mr Coomes-Pearce's were prominint at the Lanyon shops that day.
Bryan Butler, 79, said he had worked as a researcher with the Australian Institute of Aborignal and Torres Strait Islander Studies.
He would also be voting "no". Like Mr Coomes-Pearce, he said he formed his opinion after discussing the voice with his Indigenous friends.
"I'm not a racist, because I worked with them for many years," he said. "I've sat with communities in the bush for year, I know them, I understand what their needs are," he said.
This isn't to say Lanyon marketplace in Conder is an accurate barometer of overall Australian views.
Almost 40 per cent of respondents selected Australian ancestry in the 2021 census, which is above the average for the ACT (32 per cent) and Australia (30 per cent).
About a quarter of Australian households earn more than $3000 a week. In Conder this figure is over 40 per cent, according to the 2021 census.
How this plays out when the people of Canberra cast their votes on Saturday remains to be seen.
