Canberra Chill, welcome to the big time.
More than just Rupinder Pal Singh's 1.94 metres of big. More than the Indian star being one of the biggest on the world stage when it comes to finishing short corners.
Arguably the biggest of all is the Chill's star's social media presence.
And he's planning to expose his teammates to it on their first road trip together - travelling to Perth to open their Hockey One campaign against the Thundersticks in a double header with the women.
The gaze of almost 340,000 Indian hockey fanatics will follow Singh and the Chill across the Nullarbor.
Singh's got 98,000 followers on Facebook and a whopping 241,000 on Instagram.
To put that in context - the Kookaburras, Australia's men's team, have only 25,400 followers on Instagram, and the Hockeyroos have 23,900.
Singh could potentially have more followers than the entire Hockey One league combined.
"I will start sharing everybody's picture on social media from [Friday] onwards because we start travelling to Perth," he said with a laugh.
"I'll try to post with every player - introduce them on my social account as well."
The 32-year-old also has a pretty big resume. Full of big game appearances on the world hockey stage.
He won Olympic bronze at Tokyo 2020, silver at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and has two bronze medals from the Hockey World League as well.
And, having now retired from international hockey, he's hoping to use all that experience to help the Chill freeze out their opponents this year.
"I'm retired from the international hockey, but it's my passion, I enjoy playing hockey," Singh said.
"I'm just trying to do that - play competitive hockey and try to get experience in different countries.
"From there I can learn and share my experience in India as well in the future."
So how does an Indian star, known as one of the best "drag flickers" in the game, end up in Canberra?
Firstly, Singh was looking to play Down Under in the twilight of his career, having also played in Amsterdam in last year.
He knew former Chill strength-and-conditioning coach Mitchell Pemberton from his time in the same role with the Indian men's team.
Pemberton's since moved on to join NRL club North Queensland Cowboys, but he'd already helped lure Singh to Canberra.
The drag flicker's job is to score off short corners - one of the key attacking weapons in hockey.
"They contacted me through a trainer who worked with the Indian hockey team and they asked through him and contacted me through him," Singh said.
"I think they were looking for a drag flicker and that's how they have contacted me.
"I'm not sure [about being one of the best drag flickers in the business], but I'll try to be."
Singh lives in Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab and home to 1.2 million people.
He felt it was similar to Canberra - a quiet, planned city.
The Chill recruit landed in the ACT last month and has settled in quickly, taking time out from his banking duties back home to focus on his drag flicks.
And he's confident about the season ahead.
"I think we're in pretty good shape. We've been working on tactical things and strategies," Singh said.
"It all depends on our first game - that's where we get our confidence and all the rhythm.
"For me Saturday's game is important. If we go as a group and win the points that makes it easier for us."
HOCKEY ONE ROUND ONE
Saturday: Perth Thundersticks v Canberra Chill in Perth, 6.30pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.