The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Chill star Rupinder Pal Singh brings massive following to Hockey One League

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated October 6 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra Chill, welcome to the big time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.