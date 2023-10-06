There are certain things that you expect when you go to a spa for a facial.
A stack of cinderblocks running down the middle of the room, acting as a makeshift table for the skincare products about to be applied is not one of them.
But that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Superficial.
The latest addition to Kingston's Green Square, Superficial is the capital's first express facial studio, offering customised treatments in 30 minutes.
The idea is that facials be more than the "fluff and fuss" of a day spa experience, and not just a way to relax, but rather a tool to use regularly to get better skin.
"The concept for Superficial came about because I didn't like the status quo. The destination I wanted simply didn't exist, so I created it," says owner Renee Douros who is also behind other Canberra businesses including Adytum, The Social Club, The Floral Society and The Sugar Deli.
"Think about it - if you want to go somewhere for all your 'essential' skincare needs, what are your options? You must go to your med-spa for professional facials that take forever and cost even more and a skincare retailer for your professional-grade products.
"Superficial aims to change all of this. We combine a best-in-class skincare offering of high-tech facials and skincare products. Our facial is totally customised to your skin, each time and takes only 30 minutes, so you can fit it in before uni or after school drop-off."
There are, of course, signs that Superficial is not like other facial experiences.
The space - which is referred to as a studio - is informed by the Bauhaus philosophy of functional shapes with little to no ornamentation. The interiors weave brutalist materials of concrete and exposed brick with stainless steel accents.
Along with the cinder blocks, there are things such as "Here to hit my skin goals" and "Don't wish for great skin, get it", plastered on the walls. And the facial chairs are lined up down the concrete room, with heavy curtains separating each space.
And then there is the lack of treatment menu. When clients first go to Superficial they're met with a 15-minute consultation where an Observ 520x - a state-of-the-art skin analysing system - assesses what the skin needs.
"This is a state-of-the-art skin analysing system that assists our skin specialist with accurate skin condition diagnosis at both the epidermal and dermal layer," Douros says.
"Equipped with 10 comprehensive observation modes to view and analyse skin health from the deepest layer right through to the surface, Observ 520x allows both us and our clients to study skin irregularities in great detail and discuss the best course of treatment to return the skin to balance."
From there, Douros says it's almost like going to the gym - regular facials will help care for what is (at least part) of the body's largest organ. And even has a membership to help with that idea.
"We want our guests to feel good in their skin and skincare is very much like going to the gym, you'll only see real results if you stick to it," she says.
"That's why we recommend a facial once a month, or every 28 days to be specific, in line with the natural renewal of your skin cells - our membership offering is a perfect way to commit to consistently good skin, with a discounted monthly facial, 10 per cent off retail and member perks and benefits."
