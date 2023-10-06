Canberra rentals are sitting vacant, leading to big discounts

The words "rental crisis" are thrown around a lot but, in good news for tenants, it appears Canberra's rental market is easing.
Canberra house and unit rents fell again over the third quarter, new data has revealed, while in much of the country rents are still climbing.
In some Canberra suburbs, rents fell nearly 4 per cent in the space of three months.
Gone are the days of queuing to inspect a rental property. In parts of Canberra, rentals are sitting vacant for several months, one local agent said.
"We've had some vacant for two and three months and it's not only us, as we drive around we see all the [for rent] signs," Homefinders Real Estate principal Julie Castrission said.
It was forcing some landlords to lower their weekly rents, by hundreds of dollars in some cases, to find a tenant, Ms Castrission said.
Development news emerged this week in old Kingston, where plans for more than 100 residential and serviced apartments were revealed.
Developer Zapari is seeking approval to demolish a block of commercial shops to make way for a four-storey residential and serviced apartment complex.
The group said it worked alongside a local residents' group to land on the final design.
Initial plans for a white, arched facade were replaced with a "rectilinear" style, Zapari general manager developments Nathan Ross said.
Finally, plans for the opening of Canberra's Harris Farm Markets have been delayed and scaled back.
The fresh food market isn't likely to open by the end of the year and will take a smaller footprint than initially planned.
But there was good news for eager shoppers. Another retailer will be joining the new precinct at Majura Park and is on track to open in time for Christmas.
It is understood Harris Farm Markets will open in early 2024, while a third retailer will be unveiled soon.
Capital Airport Group confirmed it was in negotiations with "another national large-format retailer" to lease the remaining space.
