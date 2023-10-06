A bright clumsy spotted female creature named Mkali has been welcomed to the giraffe family at the National Zoo & Aquarium.
Mkali walked confidently around the enclosure under the watchful eyes of her big brother Themba and parents Mzungu and Shaba.
Mkali, which means "bright" in Swahili, reflects her physical features. While her father has a dark hide, Mkali has faint spots and and glittering hide that shines under the spring sun.
The healthy three-month-old baby giraffe was born in the early hours of the morning, without any complications. A welcome addition to the family, Mkali is a younger sibling to Kebibi, Nzuri, Khamisi and big brother Themba.
Mkali already has fans excited to see her. Primary school student Sienna said seeing a baby giraffe during the school holidays was the best thing to happen.
Wildlife supervisor Sophie Dentrinos said the calf was coming along quickly in her development and was expected to reach five metres in height.
"She has an enormous amount of energy and is drinking plenty of milk," Ms Dentrinos said.
Ms Dentrinos said the zookeepers didn't intervene in the mother's delivery; it's all up to the animals during the labour period.
Mzungu gave birth standing and Themba fell 1.5 metres to the ground. After she delivered her calf, Mzungu gave her an affectionate lick and she was standing and running in a few days.
READ MORE:
The zoo is part of the international breeding program for giraffes, which aims to protect the gentle giants.
It is estimated the total population of giraffes globally has plummeted by 40 per cent over the past 30 years due to habitat loss and human destruction, including poaching for their meat, tails and pelts.
There are only approximately 117,000 giraffes left in the wild and the species as a whole is now categorised as endangered, the Giraffe Conservation Foundation says.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.