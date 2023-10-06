Ostend-atious win gifts Gardner first Tony Campbell Cup

First time's a charm for Canberra trainer Norm Gardner.
He finally got a runner in the Tony Campbell Cup and Miss Ostend made it a perfect record of one win from one run.
Not that the five-year-old mare did it easily with jockey Danny Beasley telling Gardner she was out on her feet with 100 metres to go.
But a win's a win, with Miss Ostend edging out Trooper Knuckle to win the 1400-metre feature race at Canberra's Thoroughbred Park on Friday.
Rathlin was two-and-a-half lengths further back in third.
Gardner was super impressed with the daughter of Zoustar's efforts, storming down the outside of the field for the win after Loose Love tore off to a four-length lead down the back straight.
"She had 59 kilos, nothing took her into the race, she was sitting in the death seat and she had to cart the field up to the tearaway leader," he said.
"One hundred to go she was out on her feet, but she just dug in, dug in, dug in ... I'm so proud of her today, I really am."
Gardner will have a chat with the owner to decide where to next for Miss Ostend.
He had a couple of ideas - either the $2 million Big Dance at Randwick on Melbourne Cup Day or going for a spell before targeting the $250,000 Magic Millions Country Cup on the Gold Coast in January.
It was her seventh run this preparation, giving her back-to-back wins in the process.
"We've got two options. I'm going to talk to the owner [on Saturday]," Gardner said.
"She'll have a freshen up either way. She'll either go to the Big Dance on Melbourne Cup Day.
"The other would be to give her a quick spell and take her to the Country Cup Magic Millions Day on the Gold Coast. She's eligible for that."
While Gardner wasn't Tony Campbell's friend, he was excited to win the cup named in his honour because of what he'd done for Canberra racing.
Campbell regularly called races at Canberra and Queanbeyan, and was synonymous with racing in the region before he died after a long battle with cancer.
"To win that race - Tony Campbell, while he wasn't a friend of mine I knew him very well," Gardner said.
"He was a great man for this club, a great man for district racing and I'm really honoured to win that race, I really am.
"That's my first runner. I'm so pleased, so, so pleased that that mare won."
