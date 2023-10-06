The Canberra Times

Nat's What I Reckon joins forces with Beyond Blue for 2023's Big Blue Table campaign

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
October 6 2023 - 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nat's What I Reckon is bringing his iconic flair to Beyond Blue's Big Blue Table initiative again this October to raise money and awareness for mental health. Picture supplied
Nat's What I Reckon is bringing his iconic flair to Beyond Blue's Big Blue Table initiative again this October to raise money and awareness for mental health. Picture supplied

It may seem like it's not much to some, but I reckon the magic of sharing a meal with others has a huge impact.

- Nat's What I Reckon

When a passionate Aussie foodie lends his power for the good of mental wellness, there's no stopping him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.