It may seem like it's not much to some, but I reckon the magic of sharing a meal with others has a huge impact.- Nat's What I Reckon
When a passionate Aussie foodie lends his power for the good of mental wellness, there's no stopping him.
Nat's What I Reckon soared to celebrity status during the COVID isolation period after his Aussie larrikin, no-bull approach to cooking (without the bloody sauce in a jar!) took over social media feeds around the world.
He now brings the same guns-blazing approach to mental health and reckons eating well is "a bloody solid start" to looking after yourself.
"I think eating well is really important for your head as long as you're not giving yourself too much of a hard time about getting it absolutely perfect all the time," he said.
"Eating good food can very much be a secret weapon in that space."
Joining forces with Beyond Blue and other champions for the Big Blue Table initiative was a no-brainer, lending his might to other legends having a rough go of it.
"As someone who has suffered and continues to suffer a lot of mental health issues in their life, I understand how important support can be in tough times," he said.
"Sitting around a table having a feed and a yarn with people you love and trust may sound simple, but I think it's also a powerful way to get the tough, at times complex stuff in our heads out onto the table."
He's found that eating well can be seen in many ways and is often confusing with the deluge of information out there.
"I think, for me, it can be as simple as cooking yourself some tucker rather than opting for less traditionally 'healthy' ways of eating at times," he said.
Nat wants to chip in to help raise money and awareness to help support other champions carrying the same weight.
In 2022, the initiative had over 2000 people register to host events, raising a total of $570,000.
It's hoped that the amount will be eclipsed in 2023.
Nat said there are many awesome places to chat about your mental health, and they don't have to be clinical.
Having those tough, complicated and even joyous chats around a table while sharing a meal together is an "unreal and accessible everyday way to get that going".
"It may seem like it's not much to some, but I reckon the magic of sharing a meal with others has a huge impact," Nat said.
"Having a sit-down and a feed with some mates doesn't often ask much of you, and I think that is an important environment when it comes to having a chat about your mental health and, for me, can give more space to share what's going on."
The Big Blue Table initiative takes place throughout October. Register your event and receive a host kit with conversation-starter cards at bigbluetable.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.