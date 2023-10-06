The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Marcia Langton did not call all 'no' Voice voters racist and stupid

By Letters to the Editor
October 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marcia Langton only called 'no' campaigners racist and stupid, not 'no' voters in general. Picture by Gary Ramage
Marcia Langton only called 'no' campaigners racist and stupid, not 'no' voters in general. Picture by Gary Ramage

David Ellery, in a full-page commentary in The Canberra Times ("I live in the bush and I'm voting 'yes' for the Voice", October 5) wrote that while he will be voting "yes" for the Voice, "70 to 80 per cent of my friends and neighbours will likely vote "no", and he understands why.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.