A 68-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash at Taragla, north of Goulburn, on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Taralga Road, in the Southern Tablelands, following reports of a crash around 3pm.
Attending police found a Mitsubishi station wagon had collided with a truck, with the car rolling onto its side.
The Mitsubishi driver was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics however, he died at the scene.
The 37-year-old truck driver was taken to Goulburn hospital for mandatory testing.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
READ MORE:
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information into the incident or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.