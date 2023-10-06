The Canberra Times
Times Past: October 7, 1989

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
October 7 2023 - 12:00am
Canberra has become a forward-thinking and embracing city of all people, however, it hasn't always been the case. On this day in 1989 The Canberra Times shared a report on how it was difficult to be comfortable embracing one's sexuality.

