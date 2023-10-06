Times Past: October 7, 1989

Canberra has become a forward-thinking and embracing city of all people, however, it hasn't always been the case. On this day in 1989 The Canberra Times shared a report on how it was difficult to be comfortable embracing one's sexuality.
It was OK to be a gay man in Canberra, the national centre of politics and powerbroking, as long as you didn't tell anyone. That was the implication of AIDS research released which showed Canberra's peculiar political nature appeared to discourage gay men from publicly revealing their sexuality.
Research coordinator Gary Dowsett said he had been surprised by this finding, as gay men who were comfortable with their sexuality generally were more likely to reveal it.
"Canberra men were as happy to be gay as any other gay person," Mr Dowsett said.
"But no matter how well-educated they are and how comfortable they feel, Canberra is a less safe place for gay men to come out."
He said this probably reflected Canberra's heavy concentration of people in powerful and sensitive positions. "You have always got to be mindful of the fact that people's lives can be used against them," Mr Dowsett said.
"The Canberra paper showed middle- and upper-class men were responding in a very sophisticated way, but it does raise questions about how the working class men are coping."
Thankfully, through medicines and a complete change in attitudes, Canberra is a place where you can fully be who you are.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.