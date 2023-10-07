Times Past: October 8, 1994

Heather Henderson was just home from a stint overseas and was staying with her mum and dad at their home in Deakin when her first baby was born almost 40 years ago. She would set off with little Edwina in the pram over the bumpy, awful streets that were the best Canberra had to offer in those days and would come home complaining. Her mother, too, would take the baby out and come home grumbling.