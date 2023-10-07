Times Past: October 8, 1994

A disgruntled wife pushing a pram on a bumpy road created a commission to better the nation's capital city.
Heather Henderson was just home from a stint overseas and was staying with her mum and dad at their home in Deakin when her first baby was born almost 40 years ago. She would set off with little Edwina in the pram over the bumpy, awful streets that were the best Canberra had to offer in those days and would come home complaining. Her mother, too, would take the baby out and come home grumbling.
"Bob, the footpaths are a disgrace ... you try pushing a pram," the proud grandmother cried to her husband time and time again. One day he did. And Canberra never looked back.
Mrs Henderson's father was the prime minister, Sir Robert Menzies. If his wife and daughter were nagging him about the abominable state of the streets around the Lodge in a town in which up until then he had chosen - like most politicians - to take no interest, then presumably plenty of others were similarly agreed.
"He decided then that if Canberra was going to go ahead, and of course there was no turning back then, then it would have to go ahead properly," Mrs Henderson said.
"It just hadn't progressed ... and so he said, 'Well, something had to be done'. And the city should be developed as Burley Griffin had planned it. He formed the National Capital Planning Commission and got Sir John Overall to run it."
Mrs Henderson loved Canberra, and felt incredibly proud she and her first tiny daughter were, unintentionally, responsible for its careful development into a beautiful city.
What kind of a father was Sir Robert?
"Oh, he was a gorgeous father to me," she said.
"He was a warm and cuddly sort of man. No one else would believe that, would they? But he was so much fun, and that's what others tend not to see. He had a superb sense of humour, and it was sharp."
He made it clear he did not want to be immortalised through a suburb name, but the family thought it would be very nice if he was honoured with a park or a street.
Of course, Whitlam is now one of the most popular, fast-growing suburbs in the capital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.