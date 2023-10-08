Times Past: October 9, 1964

If only we could all strive to be as fit and daring as Theodora Karangis, who climbed Mt Anslie in slippers at the age of 93.
Mrs Karangis climbed the 841m Mt Ainslie for a breath of fresh air.
She was found at 4pm at the top of the mountain after 25 police in three squads and members of Canberra's Walking and Touring Club and Alpine Club had begun search operations.
Mrs Karangis, of Duffy Street, Ainslie, was well when found by Constable Don McColloch, of ACT Police. The search had concentrated in the Mt Ainslie area because Mrs Karangis's son, who reported her missing, said she was born in the mountains in Greece.
The adventurer, wearing a light summer dress, cardigan and slippers, was found resting on a burnt-out tree stump by a police squad under Sgt C. Lomax, which was completing a sweep in scrub country about 15m from the top of the mountain.
Earlier her son had made two sweeps over the mountain in a light aircraft. Mrs Karangis lived alone in a flat under her son's house.
Mrs S Karangis said that her mother-in-law "never left the house".
"She just laughed and said she had gone out for some air, when she came back this afternoon," Mrs Karangis said.
Despite her years, Mrs Karangis did not wear glasses or use a walking stick. She was reluctant to accept assistance from police when coming down the mountain, and even tried to help them through the scrub.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.