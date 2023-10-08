The Canberra Times
Times Past: October 9, 1964

By Jess Hollingsworth
October 9 2023 - 12:00am
If only we could all strive to be as fit and daring as Theodora Karangis, who climbed Mt Anslie in slippers at the age of 93.

