The Voice debate hangs on your version of what equality means

I suppose your stance on the Voice depends on how you define equality.
I was recently approached by an opponent of the Voice who urged me to vote "no" because the proposed amendment would mean that, in contravention of the constitution, not all Australians would be equal.
The constitution guarantees that every original state will have at least five members in the House, regardless of population, so Tasmania with a population of about 572,000 has one member for every 114,400 people while NSW with a population of just over 8,200,000 and 46 seats has roughly one member for every 178,000.
The constitution also decrees that in the Senate "equal representation of the several original states shall be maintained" so, in roundish figures, Tasmania presently has one senator per 47,700 people and NSW has one senator per 683,000.
The double majority requirement for the success of a referendum proposal means that the 3,515,933 registered voters of WA, SA and Tasmania have the power to thwart the wishes of the 14,160,414 registered voters in the rest of Australia.
I suppose it depends on how you define equality.
I shared your editorial "Superannuation should not be a tax shelter" (October 9) with John Pauley, president of the Australian Council of Public Sector Retiree Organisations.
He made some comments:
"For most Australians more super does not equal a higher retirement income. Where a retiree is eligible for only a part-age pension the impact of the income and assets tests is that as the value of their fund goes up their entitlement for the age pension decreases. This wipes out any benefit received from having more super unless a retiree draws down their super at a faster rate than expected.
"The main beneficiaries are those who have a fund balance which makes them ineligible for the pension, and as Grattan has shown, and my own research agrees, the cost of the tax concessions for this group is greater than the cost of the age pension. And this cost increases as the fund balance increases.
"As a result it is wrong to say Australia is one of the few countries in the world where spending in this area will fall over the next 40 years. What will happen is that while the headline cost of pensions will fall, the hidden costs of tax concessions will rise exponentially as the aggregate balance approaches $10 trillion. At that point the annual administration cost of our system will be around $100 billion. The cost to the budget of the tax concessions will be around $120 billion."
John Coochey (Letters, October 3) asks why, of all the various "voices" to Parliament, only the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice is to be enshrined in the constitution. I think the reason is simple.
No government is going to ignore the NFF, AMA, Minerals Council, the RSL or similar voices.
That can't be said of Indigenous Australians. Representing only 3.8 per cent of the population, they do not command politically significant numbers of voters.
They don't represent any significant component of the Australian economy or any major part of the Australian cultural fabric. This is the cause of "the torment of [their] powerlessness".
Creating a constitutionally enshrined Voice can fix this powerlessness. It will enable them to take responsibility for service delivery, and to refocus efforts away from victimhood onto a new, positive future.
Let's not be distracted by the negative campaign of those opposing the Voice but focus on the good it could do for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders while making Australia a more just, open and inclusive nation.
While not directly supporting the Voice the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese quotes the Statement from the Heart: "We seek constitutional reforms to empower our people to take a rightful place in our own country."
The statement has a resonance in modern Greek history.
Under Ottoman dominion for nearly 500 years, Greeks were not able to enjoy self-determination and freedom.
As a third generation Australian I urge all Australians to vote for optimistically for the future by supporting the Voice.
I suspect the problem many people have with the Voice proposal is not the concept of the advisory body in itself, but that it would be embedded permanently within the constitution.
What if the proposed Voice doesn't succeed? We would be stuck with a failed experiment.
And if it does work? Wonderful. But then the Voice would have rendered itself obsolete.
We would not want it to remain in the constitution forever as a permanent symbol of racial difference.
The Voice should be legislated, not embedded in the constitution.
If it doesn't work then we can look for another approach.
Henry Roberts states (Letters, October 3) that "speed kills".
This is not true; it is the crash that kills.
We have a very poor standard of crash cause evaluation in Australia.
This issue is further compounded by some very doubtful definitions.
We should be investigating crash causes in depth similar to air crash investigations, as is done by the UK police.
It is too easy for the police here to tick the box marked speed on the reporting format.
What needs to be done is to investigate the reasons that a particular contributory cause occurred.
I am advised that precipitating factors such as intoxication, stolen vehicles, non-motoring offences, evading capture, suicide and the like are involved in some two-thirds of "speed" caused fatal crashes.
This could be why anti-speeding campaigns are failing to reduce the road toll.
Putting 90 per cent of effort into a changeable 5 per cent of the problem is a recipe for failure.
In response to Matt Eggleston, the recent Scarborough ruling against gas exploration off the WA coast does indeed affect everyone ("Good reason to vote no", Letters, October 2).
Locally, traditional owner Raelene Cooper opposed seismic blasting due to concerns about effects on marine life.
Her case was represented by the Environmental Defenders' Office, a not-for-profit organisation. The input of stakeholders like Raelene is valuable.
Traditional custodians of the land have deep knowledge of the natural environment and we would do well to listen to them.
Looking at the big picture, gas exploration is not in the national interest. Continuing to produce gas, a heat-trapping pollutant, has global impacts on the environment and on our communities.
Here in eastern Australia we are already facing the start of an intensely hot dry summer. The threat of disasters such as the Black Summer fires of 2019-2020 is just around the corner. To quote Raelene: "We all have children, we all have grandchildren ... we want a better, better world for them."
The recent conviction of activist Drew Pavlou in Brisbane for illegally "advertising" anti-Chinese placards in a public place ("Activist Pavlou fined for anti- China placards", October 4) raises real questions about the nature and effectiveness of democracy in the "lucky country".
I disagree strongly with Mr Pavlou's analysis of China. But I also believe any democracy only works with an informed electorate.
People must be free to express their views to others. This includes in public spaces.
In the last federal election I campaigned on the coast about the aged care crisis with the Vintage Reds of the Canberra Region, a feisty bunch of retired trade unionists.
I was threatened by a local council official with punitive fines for displaying political signs by the roadside for which it was alleged I didn't have the necessary "planning permission".
I rang an eminent constitutional law expert who confirmed I had a good arguable constitutional law case but that legal action was always fraught, and it could cost me my house if I was unsuccessful.
Party political signs were up trees and power poles all over the electorate.
Planning permission took longer than the window of time between the calling of the election and election day itself.
First Nations people need a Voice in Parliament and I urge a "yes" vote.
We also need an alteration to the constitution to give us all an unequivocal right to freedom of expression. That should be the next referendum.
So it looks like Dutton was right when he said to the Party faithful recently that "Zed's political career is not yet over". But it seems Zed has abandoned his desire to achieve his "best deal for the ACT" in favour of seeking selection for the vacant Senate seat in NSW. Typical.
In view of the regrettable news of the resignation of Capital Football CEO, Ivan Slavic I urge all supporters of Canberra United to turn up in strength to their first home match against Perth Glory on November 4 at McKellar Park. The players do not deserve to be the victims of the disarray of Capital Football.
Patricia Saunders (Letters, October 4), in claiming that Margaret Smith got it wrong about the Voice, also got it wrong when she said: "All that is being asked [of the Voice] is that Indigenous people ... be consulted." The proposal is about the Voice making "representations to the Parliament and executive government".
In the photo on the front page of The Canberra Times (October 4) it looks like the gentleman is relieving himself in the polling booth. I suspect this is an act many of those required to vote would like to indulge in in order to show Albanese what they think of his divisive referendum.
Ian Morison (Letters, October 4) claims the football finals "showcased" the way forward for one united nation "not divided by special interests pushing a grievance process". Do the names Adam Goodes and Nicky Winmar ring any bells? And they were only the tip of football's racial iceberg.
I believe the referendum question is misleading and unconstitutional. The referendum process must allow electors to "exercise a free and fair choice". Given it does not explain the question put, or give clear direction of intent of application I say it should be struck down by the High Court.
Following the 2019 mosque attacks the then New Zealand PM urged all commentators to avoid "saying his name". Instead of adopting this wise approach we get a photograph and the name of the killer, "The changing face of global terrorism" (The Canberra Times, October 4, p16). Readers might prefer restoration of the lost comic strips to this particular item.
I feel Greg Adamson (Letters, October 3) misconstrues the reasoning of non-Indigenous people who support the Voice. I am voting "yes" because I have a great respect for rural people and the way of life of Aboriginal people. I want to see their views heard and taken into account by government and policy-makers.
I remember a rift between Lang Hancock and Gina Rinehart. He cut her off very publicly. What a chip off the old block she is.
