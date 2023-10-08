The Voice debate hangs on your version of what equality means

"As a result it is wrong to say Australia is one of the few countries in the world where spending in this area will fall over the next 40 years. What will happen is that while the headline cost of pensions will fall, the hidden costs of tax concessions will rise exponentially as the aggregate balance approaches $10 trillion. At that point the annual administration cost of our system will be around $100 billion. The cost to the budget of the tax concessions will be around $120 billion."