"So number of riesling makers in the Clare Valley and around here - including myself, Jeffrey Grosset, and Brian Croser and other winemakers - we lobbied Federal Parliament and said look, let's quarantine the word riesling that can only be used for wine if it's made from the riesling grape. And on the first of January 2000, Federal Government under label integrity legislated that word would be quarantined just for that wine."