A question worth asking about Zed Seselja's unexpected tilt to fill the NSW Senate vacancy created by the departure of Marise Payne is whether or not he reached out to Chris Minns before dropping his bombshell?
Mr Minns, after all, as the Premier of NSW, leads the Parliament that will ultimately decide who takes Ms Payne's place.
The NSW government's only obligation, as a result of the amendment to Section 15 of the constitution adopted after the 1977 referendum, is to appoint a Liberal.
The choice of which Liberal rests with the state parliament. While convention demands the Liberal Party's choice be accepted the NSW government is under no binding constitutional obligation to do so.
Given Mr Seselja is a right wing Liberal conservative who, unless he has relocated very recently, is not a resident of NSW, how happy would Mr Minns be if he was asked to give him the guernsey?
Surely the PM, who Mr Minns would almost certainly consult over the casual vacancy, would much prefer to see a moderate such as Andrew Constance or Dave Sharma in the upper house than Mr Seselja.
Ms Payne - whose resignation from the Senate took effect on September 30 - was, much to the ire of recently stood down Department of Home Affairs head Mike Pezzullo, also a moderate.
And, in one of those ironic plot twists politics is so good at generating, Ms Payne, who served first as defence minister and then as foreign minister during the Morrison years, filled the Senate vacancy created by the retirement of Bob Woods in 1997.
She was described as "the senator John Howard didn't want" because the then-PM objected to her work with the Australian Republican Movement. The party chose her anyway.
With Warren Mundine, who has since withdrawn from the contest, always an outside chance, the front-runners for the vacancy have until now been Dave Sharma and Andrew Constance.
Mr Constance is reportedly close to Ms Payne and her partner, former NSW MP Stuart Ayres. He unsuccessfully contested the federal seat of Gilmore in the 2022 election.
Mr Sharma, who lost his seat in the same election, unsuccessfully sought earlier this year to fill the Senate vacancy created by the death of Jim Molan.
The late entry of Mr Seselja, a member of the same conservative faction of the Liberal Party as the Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, raises some interesting possibilities.
If, as appears possible given his recent remarks that Mr Seselja's "race is not yet run", Mr Dutton throws his weight behind the former ACT senator it will send a clear signal the Liberals have no intention of moving back to the centre.
While the right is apparently where Mr Dutton and the dominant faction within the party are very happy to be, they run the risk of alienating the majority of Australian voters even further if they go down this path.
Australian elections are traditionally won from the centre. Electors are notoriously cautious about endorsing what they perceive to be extremes on either the right or the left.
If the Liberals choose to pass over proven moderates who have previously won elections in NSW in favour of an out-of-state right wing conservative who came third in what should have been a two-horse race they will move even closer to becoming an irrelevant minority right wing party. In that event they would be unlikely to form a government for at least the better part of a decade.
Is that really where Mr Dutton, Mr Seselja, Angus Taylor and the rest want to take the party founded by Menzies as a "broad church" in which a diversity of opinions were welcome and which cherished "small l" liberal values?
