Zed Seselja's NSW Senate bid may quickly come unstuck

By The Canberra Times
October 7 2023 - 5:30am
Zed Seselja came third in what should have been a two-horse race in 2022. Picture by James Croucher
A question worth asking about Zed Seselja's unexpected tilt to fill the NSW Senate vacancy created by the departure of Marise Payne is whether or not he reached out to Chris Minns before dropping his bombshell?

