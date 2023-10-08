Beware any drug that comes to be associated with celebrities.
Even one, in the case of a drug developed to help manage type 2 diabetes, that is now being diverted to weight loss therapy for many thousands of non-celebrities in Australia, including hundreds in Canberra.
Ozempic, which is listed under the Therapeutic Goods Administration to treat type 2 diabetes, is now being prescribed by doctors to help with weight loss, making a dent in supply that is alarming for those who already have prescriptions to manage diabetes.
But more concerning is that many people are sourcing the drug relatively easily through alternative online sources, and even stockpiling it.
It's tempting to disparage those who reach for a so-called "miracle pill" when trying to lose weight. We know obesity and weight loss treatments are inevitably incredibly complex, involving layers of issues and conditions we're only just beginning to understand and therefore resolve.
But some doctors are warning people to be wary of seemingly easy solutions to such a complex problem. While the drug can suppress a person's appetite, not all patients are suitable candidates for this type of medication.
And the idea they are sourcing it online is all the more alarming. While many Canberra doctors are being inundated with requests from people desperate for a quick fix, there are already people who need the drug more, and for prescribed reasons to manage various conditions.
"The concern is that people are looking for simple, one-shop fixes for often a complex condition [that requires] dietitian assessment, physical activity changes, even psychological support," one doctor said last week.
But now there is a looming and very serious shortage of the drug, leaving people who rely on it to manage, for example, diabetes fearing their own supply will be cut off.
For this, we can thank social media and tabloid websites, which last year were groaning with news of the "miracle" weight loss drug.
It has apparently taken Hollywood by storm, which surely doesn't bode well for anyone in the business of serious health care.
It's especially concerning given the drug has a particularly laborious manufacturing process that has not been able to keep up with the kind of demand that ensues when someone like Elon Musk starts touting it.
So what is the solution, when people are able to bypass the health system to easily and readily to get their hands on the drug?
Perhaps time will tell; the hype is still relatively high and the drug a novel one. With time, there may be unforeseen ramifications to its excessive use for weight loss, while the Australian government must set about developing stricter regulations around its use throughout the country.
But in the meantime, it is concerning that so many people believe in a quick fix to something so in need of more holistic solutions.
There is a reason medicinal drugs in Australia are so highly regulated, and that the medical profession exists to help patients manage their conditions with science on their side.
The fact so many seem to accept celebrity endorsement so blindly they will order otherwise regulated drugs off the internet is one of the sadder indictments of our time.
It is also a symptom of what is a long way from being addressed - the constant tension between lifestyle choice and medical necessity.
