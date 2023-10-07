I am a "no" voter for many different reasons.
One is that you should never rely on someone to fix a problem when their pay cheque depends on them having a problem to fix. Nobody has bridged the gap because if they did they wouldn't have a job.
Another is that the Voice perpetuates the idea that Aborigines will always be victims.
Also, the Voice won't represent all Aboriginal people, many of whom don't want it. Many more were not consulted during its development.
There is also the stubborn lack of detail from the "yes" campaign which is relying on manipulating emotions.
The Voice's division of Australia along racial lines is not uniting the country or making it less racist.
And, most importantly perhaps, little interest has been shown by "yes" campaigners in addressing the rampant violence and sexual assault against women and children in indigenous communities.
I've heard many people say: "I wasn't born when those terrible things happened. I'm not to blame for colonialism."
My grandson, who has an Aboriginal parent, and I walked past the Tent Embassy recently and noticed very large images of Aboriginal faces - a memorial and a witness to lives lost in police custody.
One of those pictured belonged to the country of my grandson's family. The report described a very intoxicated man who was left too long in a cell without supervision. The coroner's conclusion - that the man took his own life - was contested by the family.
In my own Australian Anglo-Celtic family, there have been plenty of problem drinkers, neglected children and families living in poverty. But there have been no deaths in custody, no stolen children and no forcible removal of people from their homes under the Aboriginal protection laws.
My present day good circumstances probably arise from the fact I have fair skin, speak standard English, have an Anglo name and do not have a disability.
I don't believe I'm to blame. However, I know I am responsible to learn about our past by listening to First Nations people.
The assertions of the Voice are not benign. Once we wreck a democratic constitution with division and disharmony, destroying the concept of equality of citizenship, the damage cannot be repaired.
Costly advertising by the "yes" campaign should not fool those of us who believe in our democracy and in our harmonious and multicultural country.
This referendum will be remembered for its divisive consequences.
Congratulations must go to Anthony Albanese for taking the people's anthem You're the Voice and turning it into a Labor Party jingle. John must be crying himself to sleep.
S W Davey (Letters, October 6) would leave the APVMA in Tamworth until the voters in New England wake up and get rid of Barnaby Joyce.
The APVMA is far too important to the nation and the agricultural sector to be used in this way. Agriculture is not only vital domestically in feeding the nation, but represents over 10 per cent of goods and services exports. If a scholar is naughty in class it is not appropriate to cane the boy next to him, or that boy's parents!
The APVMA should be located where it can operate most effectively, retain the essential qualified and experienced staff and communicate with the government and its clients.
Marcia Langton's assertion that calling "no" campaigners (who are electors) ignorant and racist is not the same as calling "no" voters ignorant is an ingenious piece of sophistry worthy of 1984. The distinction, while it may make sense to a constitutional expert, eludes me. I suspect I am not alone in this.
