Updated

Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigate crash as Redcliffe Aero Club mourn loss of member

Bageshri Savyasachi
Kerem Doruk
By Bageshri Savyasachi, and Kerem Doruk
Updated October 7 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 4:05pm
The circumstances of a fatal plane crash near Canberra will be investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, as a Brisbane aero club mourns the death of a member.

