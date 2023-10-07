Meteors, Thunder rising star up for Tassie test in Canberra

Paris Bowdler still can't quite believe her sudden cricket rise.
Within one year the ACT Meteors' new wicketkeeper landed her first professional Women's Big Bash League contract, represented Australia in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, and now she's in Canberra playing her debut season in the Women's National Cricket League.
"I wasn't expecting it, to be honest," Bowdler told The Canberra Times ahead of ACT's clash against Tasmania this weekend.
The 18-year-old old was playing premier cricket for Geelong and Prahan last year when injuries in the Melbourne Renegades' WBBL squad suddenly earned her a surprise mid-season call-up.
After impressing at the World Cup for Australia, the Meteors snapped up Bowdler. She's also set to return to the WBBL on October 22, too, but this time with the Sydney Thunder.
The teenager isn't overawed by her packed cricket calendar, though and is ready to shine in both the 50-over and Twenty20 formats in what will be the biggest year in her blossoming career.
"I'm really keen for the challenge of it all with the Meteors and the Thunder," Bowdler said.
"It was exciting to be signed by the Thunder for my first proper WBBL season.
"I'll learn what happens through the season, and get to play against big players.
"I just want to try and understand the game a bit better, and get around all the girls and pick their brains about it. It's a great opportunity."
Bowdler had a shaky start with the bat for her first two Meteors matches, totalling just four runs in losses to South Australia.
She admits adjusting to the step up in batting skill needed at the professional level has been difficult.
"You go from club cricket and you'll get a bad ball two or three times an over, and at this level there's a bad ball once every couple of overs. It's so different," Bowdler said.
In ACT's next matches on Sunday and Tuesday in Canberra, Bowdler is aiming to bounce back against the reigning WNCL champions.
Tasmania had a bye in the first round, and the last team to defeat them in the WNCL was actually the Meteors in January, so coach Erin Osborne might be smelling an upset for her team at Phillip Oval.
"We have enough talent to do well," Bowdler said.
"For my goals I want to be gloving a bit better, and batting, not rush into it and know I have time to get myself in and then make some more runs. I always want to be pushing to be better.
"Erin has been great, and really supportive. She's been tough when we've needed it but always backed us in as well."
ACT Meteors v Tasmania Tigers, Phillip Oval, Sunday and Tuesday at 10am
