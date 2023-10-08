Don't worry, Australia, Ricky Stuart has promised he's not going to wear lycra. Some cycling shoes and footy shorts will do for him.
But he's happy for everyone else to slip into some this week - especially if they're taking part in Pedal for Purpose, the annual autism awareness ride that starts on Monday.
Stuart's hoping 5000 people take part this year in the ride that was born out of the UK's Ambitious 220 ride.
Autism's a topic close to Stuart's heart, as his daughter Emma was diagnosed with it as a child.
It led to him creating the Ricky Stuart Foundation, which has been helping ease the burden on families living with autism since 2011.
This will be the second year the Canberra Raiders great and his foundation have taken part in the Pedal for Purpose, with this year's goal a slightly different one.
They're hoping to ride a combined total of 102,000 kilometres from Monday to next Sunday.
That's one kilometre for every child in Australia diagnosed with autism.
While the Ricky Stuart Foundation is partnered with cycling clothing brand Rapha, Stuart's promised he won't be seen terrorising the streets of Canberra in lime green lycra.
"There's no talk of me being in lycra either. I'm happy in a pair of cycle shoes and footy shorts. I don't think the lycra will suit me," he said with a laugh.
Both Stuart and Rapha founder Simon Mottram, who came up with the Ambitious 220 ride, share a common bond. Mottram's son has autism.
It's led to their passion of raising awareness within their communities.
In Australia, children with autism are 62 per cent more likely to be bullied, 43 per cent more likely to refuse school and cease their education early (compared with 7 per cent of other children) and 12 times more likely to be unemployed compared to a typical adult.
Stuart said there were already 4500 riders signed up to take part in the Pedal for Purpose, but he was hoping at least another 500 would come on board.
He was also hoping it would be an event that would continue to grow.
"We've got almost 4500 riders on Strava set to ride over the seven days right across Australia," Stuart said.
"We're hoping to get up over 5000. It's getting bigger and bigger.
"I think this year we're building a base to create a great change to create that inclusion nationally. But we're expecting a massive increase in the coming years.
"We're just trying to create the platform now nationally to connect people and raise awareness.
"The Foundation was created to support families and provide a voice for families.
"I'm very grateful for how the community has bought into [the ride]."
They're using the Strava app to make it easy to keep count.
"We've done that to help us get more people involved," Stuart said.
"Instead of just having the one ride, the one track, the one route, people can ride anywhere, anytime and all types of bikes, wheelchairs, indoor if needed."
Former World Tour cyclist Mitchell Docker's the Pedal for Purpose ambassador.
Docker retired at the end of 2021, but was known for his moustache, mullet and his Life in the Peloton podcast.
He won a stage in the Giro d'Italia - one of three cycling Grand Tours that includes the Tour de France.
Three members of Docker's extended family have autism.
"I witness the daily challenges that my family face at school and in the community," Docker said.
"It highlights the importance of what Rapha and the Ricky Stuart Foundation are doing.
"By raising awareness, we can create communities that are better informed, compassionate, and inclusive.
"Riding 102,000km in just seven days is no easy task.
"Yet, reaching this milestone will shout a clear message: we, as a community, are wholeheartedly committed to promoting inclusion and acceptance.
"It's at the heart of our mission."
