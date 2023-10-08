Running a half marathon is no mean feat.
But running it while also keeping a chronic life-threatening disease in check is exceptional.
Sydneysider Adrian Flor has set up a challenge for himself in training to run in the Canberra Times Fun Run for a second time. He has run 10 kilometres in the event before but is raising the bar and running 21.1 kilometres this year.
Completing the half-marathon would be an amazing achievement for the 40-year-old because of his lifelong fight against cystic fibrosis, a disorder that causes an overproduction of mucus in the body.
Such a buildup of mucus has dangerous effects on organs including the lungs. It makes way for serious infections which, over time, can mean having trouble breathing and even digesting food.
"It affects people differently, but I would say I'm very lucky with this condition that I'm able to run," the ex-Canberran said.
Mr Flor has been dealing with this chronic disease since he was a child. Back then he "hated" running. He couldn't fathom his knees and ankles carrying on while his feet pounded the pavement in tiring repetition.
But with his iron will and a laser sharp focus on health, becoming a distance runner was inevitable.
His journey started with little walks around the neighbourhood, then suburban park runs and escalated to major running events.
"It was a slow process ... like a baby steps thing," Mr Flor said. "Running for me [now], some people may say I'm crazy, but it is such a fun pursuit.
"It's weird how I've changed over the years."
At his first big run, in the 2019 Fun Run, Mr Flor was participating two years after he was in an accident where he got hit by a car.
He still completed the 10 kilometres, knee brace and all, with a smile on his face.
"It's a matter of having fun but also a bit of pride as well," Mr Flor said.
He has certainly amazed his supporters with his determination and hard work.
He regularly shares his struggles and successes as a runner with cystic fibrosis, on Instagram, with the aim of helping others.
Mr Flor said he wanted to show people how he takes care of his physical and mental health.
The father of two said running was how he took time out for himself and usually listens to music while running at a relaxed pace.
"It's kind of freeing in a way," he said. "You get to see the world. You can just strap on some shoes and go run wherever you are [and] check out the neighbourhood."
Mr Flor still has the medal from his first fun run, a keepsake of his running journey, and is patiently waiting for the second one.
