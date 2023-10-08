Weston Creek Molonglo were on the ropes as they began their two-day title defence, but by stumps on Saturday they'd achieved an ACT Premier Cricket record.
When captain John Rogers was dismissed for just five at Kippax Oval, Weston Creek Molonglo were staring down the barrel at a woeful 5-9, with Ginninderra's Harry McGregor already claiming three of those wickets.
However, a wagging tail and more than one heroic partnership completely flipped the script for the reigning champions.
Zak Keogh (35 runs) and Ansh Tiwary (55 runs) showed patience to dig Weston Creek Molonglo out of trouble and get some momentum going before their tail kicked into another gear.
Papua New Guinea international Norman Vanua added a handy half-century off just 31 balls but it was former Comet and tailender Harry Medhurst who rewrote the record books.
Medhurst whacked a massive 121 runs off only 99 balls and his work at the crease with Jason McNally was the biggest ever 10th-wicket partnership (136) in Cricket ACT first grade history.
It beat a record set in the 1984-85 season, cricket statistician Adam Morehouse said.
Medhurst also became just the fourth player in Cricket ACT first grade batting ninth on the order to score a ton.
McNally was the last man standing on 67 when Medhurst's wicket finally fell, leaving Weston Creek Molonglo to an imposing total of 356.
"At one stage it wasn't looking great with myself, John Rogers and Blake Faunce all out cheaply, but we're lucky we've got such a strong club," said opener Robert Trickett, who was dismissed for a duck.
"Harry is back after a few years and batted incredibly well. He's been with the club for over 20 years now, so to see him come back and do that was pretty special.
"Ansh is a good young kid, too. He's only 17 and he scored his first, first-grade 50 batting really well, showing a lot of ticker."
Former coach McNally secured a Canberra first grade record of his own, too, his innings the second-most runs scored by a player batting at No.11.
The fightback from the middle- and lower-order heaped the pressure back on Ginninderra ahead of next weekend's conclusion to the two-day match.
"Ginninderra batted quite well, so we'll have to bowl and field well against a strong team to hopefully get a win," Trickett said.
In other matches on Saturday's two-day season-openers, Queanbeyan are in a strong position against Western District, after getting them all out for 136 runs at Jamison Oval. At stumps the Bluebaggers were 4-91 with captain Dean Solway (32no) and all-rounder Zac Beveridge (11no) building a partnership.
Western District skipper Scott Murn (51) was the standout for the home side, while Queanbeyan's Thomas Atlee had an impressive 5-25 with the ball.
ANU are also in the drivers' seat to beat North Canberra Gungahlin, having dismissed the Eagles for 175, with the university side 2-67 at stumps.
Opener Tom Henry got North Canberra Gungahlin to a strong start before he was caught for 61. ANU's Jake Smith took 6-60, while Perth off-spinner Lachlan Simpson had 3-44.
Meanwhile, Tuggeranong battled to 188 as Eastlake bowlers' disciplined economy rates kept batsmen honest. Eastlake are 1-21 with the match to resume at Kingston Oval next Saturday.
Day one results from two-day first grade: Weston Creek Molonglo 356 v Ginninderra 0/43 at Kippax Oval 1; North Canberra Gungahlin 175 v ANU 2-67 at Keith Tournier Oval; Tuggeranong 188 v Eastlake 1-21 at Kingston Oval; Western District 136 v Queanbeyan 4-91 at Jamison Oval.
Matches continue on Saturday, October 14 at 11am
