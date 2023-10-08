Canberra United risks continually losing talent to rival A-League clubs without the Home of Football in Throsby being built soon, coach Njegosh Popovich has warned.
As women's sport facilities continue to improve in Australia - particularly after the Matildas' World Cup success led to greater investment - Canberra United faces more competition than ever to attract top players.
Popovich said the club "don't have the financial incentives that other clubs have", meaning they must rely on creating a good environment for players on and off the pitch.
The team currently have access to the Australian Institute of Sport for training, but Popovich said it doesn't compare to what is offered at clubs interstate.
"I missed out on two players because they went to Melbourne Victory because of their facilities," Popovich said as the women's team prepared for their A-League season-opener in Adelaide on Sunday.
"That's a prime example of why the Home of Football in Throsby is really important.
"We're trying to sell Canberra to people that have never been here, some that have never been to Australia.
"Sure, we have the AIS which is fantastic, but when you talk about a facility specifically for football like they've done for the Matildas' home base in Victoria, it's a very impressive place to train."
In July, ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry announced the Home of Football project had progressed through the development application stage following years of delays.
The ACT government has committed $29 million to the build, with Capital Football needing an "unsecured loan" to help finance their $4.5 million contribution.
However, their recently resigned chief executive Ivan Slavich said a further $20 million would be needed to complete the project after COVID-19 and other hurdles caused delays, and increased building costs blew the budget out to nearly $50 million.
After the federal government's $200 million women's sport funding package was announced in August, Capital Football hoped they could also back the Canberra high performance facility, but there has been no development on that front.
And Slavich's Capital Football exit - with an interim chief executive yet to be named - potentially puts the Throsby project in a more precarious position.
The facility was first set to be completed before 2023, but now 2025 is the earliest estimated opening date.
