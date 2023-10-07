The Canberra Times
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemns Hamas attack on Israel

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
October 8 2023 - 10:23am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned Hamas' "abhorrent attack" on Israel overnight, and said he has received "incomplete" advice that all Australians in the region are safe.

