A P-plater who was allegedly caught speeding has had his licence suspended and car seized.
Police said they caught the 17-year-old driving in excess of 50kmh above the posted speed limit on Saturday night.
About 11.50pm, ACT Road Policing officers were conducting mobile patrols on Horse Park Drive when they allegedly detected a white Toyota Camry travelling at 132kmh in an 80kmh zone.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police said officers stopped the driver, a Queanbeyan boy, who produced a NSW provisional drivers licence.
When asked why he was exceeding the speed limit by 52kmh, he was allegedly unable to provide a reason.
The driver was issued with an Immediate Suspension Notice, suspending his right to drive in the ACT for 90 days, while his vehicle was also seized, police said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.