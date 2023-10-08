The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Injury-hit ACT Meteors feel the pinch as stars fall in WNCL clash against Tasmania

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated October 8 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Angie Genford was ruled out 90 minutes before the opening ball. Gabby Sutcliffe already had a line through her name. So you wonder what Erin Osborne was thinking when Holly Ferling managed just seven balls before leaving the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.