Jack Waterford | The ultimate elite took outsider status and won

By Jack Waterford
October 8 2023 - 1:54pm
There's no spin or ex-post facto interpretation of the likely defeat of the Aboriginal Voice referendum able to disguise a resounding setback for Aboriginal Australians. And for the principal Labor proponents of the ballot, and for Australians generally, not least in international reputation. Supporters should, of course, fight to the bitter end. But realists must now be considering what, if anything, can be retrieved from the debacle. In priority terms, not so much for the main advocates, black or white, or for the Labor party, but for the big losers, First Australians generally, and the common weal of all Australians.

