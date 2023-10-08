A pseudo-war against elites, insiders, the (non-)elect and the woke is at the centre of the marketing image projected by Peter Dutton. The language of grievance and missing out allows constant opposition, with the business of politics being less about the division of the cake, or even the size of the cake, than about market-researched social issues and wedges having nothing to do with the practical business of government. It's the politics of gesture, of slogans and refusal to get involved in practical debates about good policy. It's the policy of being against every policy and spending proposal, while complaining about outcomes. It's the policy of no, of social division and constant ideological war inside one's own party as much as against other parties.