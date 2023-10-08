The Canberra Times
Israel-Palestine conflict: After Hamas attack on Israel, retaliations on Palestine could last a long time

By Eyal Mayroz
Updated October 8 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 2:49pm
Almost 50 years ago to the day, Israel failed to anticipate the outbreak of the 1973 Yom Kippur war - a shock attack on its borders by a coalition of Arab states.

