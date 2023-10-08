Discover Canberra's winter wonderland: The best skiing destinations nearby

Discover Canberra's winter wonderland. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

(Feature Image: Discover Canberra's winter wonderland)

As winter begins, snow enthusiasts start their pilgrimage to the slopes. If you're based in Canberra, you're in luck. Australia's premier ski resorts beckon just a few hours' drive away for the perfect winter adventure.

Perisher Ski Resort

The largest ski resort in the Southern Hemisphere

Sprawled across the vast expanse of the Snowy Mountains, Perisher holds the crown as Australia's largest ski resort. With its four interlinked ski areas - Perisher Valley, Blue Cow, Smiggin Holes, and Guthega - it's a haven for winter sports enthusiasts.

Highlights

The terrain caters to all levels, from the gentle slopes of Pleasant Valley for beginners to the adrenaline-packed Double Trouble for the pros. Perisher's "Reload and Ride" offers enticing discounts for those reloading last year's lift pass.

Then there's the Peak Music Festival - where music meets the mountain views. Sightseeing lift rides and special events for kids ensure everyone gets their share of fun.



Where to stay



The Matterhorn Lodge is the go-to for enthusiasts wishing for doorstep access to the slopes. The Perisher Manor sits close to lesson meet-up points, making it a prime choice for families.

Those seeking a homely touch are bound to love Altitude - The Lodge Smiggins.



Where to eat and drink

Get into the groove at Sundeck for Après Ski, with live music, pool games, and renowned schnapps tasting. Begin your snowy day with a robust start at High Ground Coffee Bar, or merge your skiing break with European elegance at Brunelli's Café.

Getting there from Canberra



Perisher is a picturesque 2.5 hour drive from Canberra. Stay updated on the National Park's snow chain regulations for a safe journey.



Take the Ski Tube to bypass the common park entry fees and parking hassles, conveniently dropping you off at the Blue Cow terminal.



Thredbo Ski Resort

Australia's premier year-round alpine destination



Nestled in the heart of the Snowy Mountains, Thredbo Ski Resort is renowned for its impressive ski slopes and vibrant village atmosphere. With the country's longest runs and many winter and summer activities, Thredbo draws mountain enthusiasts year-round.



Highlights



Thredbo caters to both beginners with the Friday Flat beginners area and the steep and deep Bluff. Their top-to-bottom runs thrill seasoned skiers, while the Thredbo Snow Sports School helps newcomers find their feet.

During summers, it morphs into a mountain biker's paradise with challenging terrains and scenic routes.

Thredbo Leisure Centre, with its pool, gym, and sports facilities, offers a break from the slopes, making it a perfect all-weather destination.



Where to stay



The village has various accommodations for all budgets, from luxurious lodges to cosy chalets. The Thredbo Alpine Hotel, right at the base of the Kosciuszko Express Chairlift, ensures you are always in the midst of the action.



Where to eat and drink



Thredbo boasts an array of dining options. From Eagles Nest, Australia's highest restaurant, offering panoramic views, to the local favourite, The Schuss Bar, known for its lively apres-ski ambience. For those looking for hearty mountain meals, the Central Road 2625 is a must visit.



Getting there



Thredbo is a 2.5 hour drive from Canberra and offers convenient parking options for visitors.

Selwyn Snow Resort

Australia's most affordable snow experience

Nestled in the NSW Snowy Mountains, Selwyn Snow Resort is a family-owned and operated destination with a reputation as one of the most family and beginner-friendly resorts.

Located within a short, scenic drive from Cooma or Tumut, its proximity to towns like Adaminaby and Talbingo makes it convenient for visitors.

Highlights

Selwyn is home to the largest toboggan park in Australia. Visitors can experience the thrill of sliding down a 150 metre snow carpet, making it a perfect spot for endless fun for the whole family.



Post the 2020 bushfires, the resort underwent extensive renovations. The significantly expanded Selwyn Centre now boasts improved amenities and upgraded dining.



Where to eat and drink



Selwyn's Centre offers hot and cold meal options for breakfast and lunch. Although food choices are limited, the meals cater to those looking for quick and convenient options.



Where to stay



While the resort doesn't provide on-site accommodation, visitors can find various lodging options in nearby towns such as Adaminaby, Talbingo, Anglers Reach, and Providence Portal.



Getting there from Canberra



Selwyn is approximately 200 kilometres (2.5 hours) away from Canberra. When visiting, travellers are advised to have chains on 2WD vehicles during the winter months. Additionally, a fee is charged for entering the Kosciuszko National Park.



Charlotte Pass Ski Resort

The highest ski resort in Australia



Situated in the heart of the Snowy Mountains in New South Wales, Charlotte Pass Ski Resort offers breathtaking views of Mount Kosciusko, Australia's tallest mountain.



The resort stands out as the highest ski resort in Australia with a base-elevation of 1760 metres. Accessible only by an eight kilometre snowcat ride from Perisher Valley during winter, it promises a unique snow experience.



Highlights



"2 Buck Tuesdays" and "75 Dollar Thursdays" are deals not to be missed. These offers provide discounted rates for Daytripper passes, over-snow transport, and meals.



There are plenty of activities to take advantage of, too. Glide under the stars with night skiing or uncover the secrets behind pristine runs with Groomer Tours. For a change of pace, join a guided snowshoe tour, where the resort's beauty unfolds with every step.



There's plenty for young skiers, too, including the Kids Flare Run, Race Day, and Frosty's Chill Out Zone, ensuring the little ones have as much fun as the adults.



Where to stay



Known as the 'Grand Old Lady of the Mountains', The Kosciuszko Chalet Hotel is a premier lodging that provides a ski-in ski-out experience.



The social epicentre of Charlotte Pass, Stillwell Hotel offers spacious rooms and a restaurant serving daily meals.



Budget travellers and their wallets will appreciate Lucy Lodge affordable on-snow accommodation packages, inclusive of breakfast, transport, and lift passes.



Where to eat and drink



The iconic Kosciuszko Chalet Hotel offers exquisite dining, from its hearty breakfasts at the Arches Restaurant to cosy evenings at Adam's Cocktail Lounge.



Cosi Bar and Bistro serves gourmet treats for a casual bite, while Stilwell Bar and Restaurant spices things up with a Mexican flair.



Don't miss out on China King at Lucy Lodge for a unique, high-altitude Chinese experience.



Getting there



Charlotte Pass is completely snowbound in winter, and the only way to get in or out is with one of the resort's over snow transport vehicles, which depart from Perisher Valley Ski Tube Terminal.



Wherever you explore this winter, remember to get your outdoor gear sorted before you head off for your snowy adventure.



Don't forget to gear up