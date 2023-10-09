Explore Australia's remarkable river and wetland communities at the National Museum of Australia's River Country Community Day on Sunday.
The free event will explore the Murray-Darling's unique river and wetland communities, why these places matter and how we can act to protect and regenerate them.
The day will also act as the official launch of Living on the Edge: Caring for Australia's Threatened Places - a multi-year project sharing the stories of eight ecological communities from across Australia.
The project will ask how Australians can come together to better appreciate and care for these places.
"We have been working with diverse communities to create a day of lively performances, thought-provoking conversations and hands-on activities for the whole family," National Museum of Australia director Mathew Trinca says.
Living on the Edge is developed by the National Museum of Australia, through the James O Fairfax Senior Fellow in Culture and Environment Program, and the Sydney Environment Institute at the University of Sydney.
Visitors will have opportunities to learn about Molonglo Country while walking the Acton Peninsula, meet First Nations custodians protecting the ancient Gwydir wetlands, or enjoy poetry performances in the Great Southern Land gallery.
The National Museum's Gandel Atrium will be transformed by a specially commissioned River Country art installation created by Canberra artist S.A. Adair in collaboration with Kirsten Wehner and artists from across the Murray-Darling system.
The day will conclude with the premiere screening of the film, More than a Fish Kill, followed by a provocative Q&A session. This documentary explores how a collective of artists, fishery managers and First Nations custodians helped their communities respond to the devastating Menindee fish kills along the Baaka (Darling River).
The event will run from 11am to 4.30pm on Sunday.
