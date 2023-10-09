Push for more women in construction in Canberra

The ACT government is developing a procurement strategy to support women in construction and will work towards increasing the proportion of women employed in trades and construction in the territory, as part of its women's strategy.
The government will also implement a gender equality in schools initiative to support respectful relationships.
This will also include a training program for educators in early childhood education to "promote respectful relationships, equity, gender diversity and inclusion in early childhood education and care services".
The ACT government's changes to the Discrimination Act to place obligations on organisation to prevent discrimination or sexual harassment is also included as part of the plan.
ACT Minister for Women Yvette Berry has unveiled these strategies as part of the territory government's 10-year plan to support women, which began in 2016.
The introduction of mandated midwife to patient ratios is also included in the plan.
The government will also aim to increase the representation of public artworks by women and non-binary artists.
The plan is the third and final part of the wider 10-year plan. Under the plan, the government has already created female friendly facility guidelines for sportsgrounds, the establishment of a gender equity in schools team and a new screening tool for women's safety and intimate partner violence.
"There has been significant progress since the roll out of the previous action plans and momentum is continuing. There is more work to be done," Ms Berry said.
"Women and girls continue to face barriers in modern society. By working together and taking meaningful action, we can ensure better outcomes for everyone."
The government said the third plan acknowledged the complexity of gender-based discrimination and the need for society-wide change.
Women's Health Matters ACT chief executive Lauren Anthes welcomed the launch of the plan.
"Women's health and wellbeing depends on our ability to participate freely in public life, to move safely in community and family spaces, and to access services without discrimination, stigma, or barriers," she said.
