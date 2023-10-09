The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Israel-Palestine conflict: Latest Gaza Strip attacks just another chapter in a history book of war

By Clive Williams
October 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The multi-faceted and well-planned Hamas surprise attack on Israel, on an unprecedented scale, with shocking loss of Israeli lives, will be a huge embarrassment for Israel's intelligence and security agencies, and no doubt agency heads will roll once Israel gets back on top of the security situation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.