Hamas is proscribed by Australia and most of the Five-Eyes as a terrorist organisation, but the reality is that it represents the aspirations of most Palestinians for an independent Palestinian state. That does not, of course, justify brutal attacks on civilians or the taking of civilian hostages. The toll on civilians by both sides has always been heavy. Since 2008, the ratio of Palestinian deaths to Israeli deaths has been more than 20 to one, with most of the 6000 killed being non-combatants.