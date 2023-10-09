Canberra United defender Sasha Grove expressed her dismay at Capital Football's contentious decision to overhaul the club's academy which has produced numerous A-League-calibre players.
The Young Matildas star is one such name that came through the Canberra United Academy playing in the Women's National Premier League before making her way up to the professional ranks.
A fortnight ago Capital Football announced the academy would no longer compete in the NPL and instead become a new talented sports program, and Grove was critical of the move.
"It's difficult to describe how disappointed I am, because girls need something to aspire towards and without that it, it makes the future a little more dim for women in football," she told The Canberra Times ahead of United's A-League season-opener in Adelaide on Sunday afternoon.
"It's something that's been so vital towards Canberra United's architecture, so it is really, really sad, especially after the Women's World Cup.
"The opportunities for women in sport aren't huge, so it's very disappointing to see it being taken away.
"There's definitely a question for the future with what they're going to do next and make sure that young girls have something to aspire towards, but it's not a question for me, that's a question for Capital Football."
MORE NEWS:
When the board's decision was announced, Capital Football claimed the move would see "a greater spread of talented players" in the NPL, with the replacement sports program to still offer an opportunity for elite development.
However the removal of the direct A-League pathway has been controversial.
Capital Football's chief executive Ivan Slavich quit following his public criticism at an NPL end of season function of the board's academy decision, where he threatened to resign if they refused to reinstate the program.
It's understood the board is finalising the process of Slavich's resignation, before they officially announce their search for a fourth chief executive in two years.
Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich has been a champion of promoting youth to the A-League and was hopeful that Capital Football could create a pathway just as strong as the academy in their revised talented sports program plans.
Popovich said one of United's new signings Alex McKenzie was a "prime example" of a player at the academy that was not willing to go back to the NPL, and instead "chose to move on to a bigger environment".
"It's important to have a place where players have an opportunity to test themselves, but what that looks like moving forward is not up to me," he said.
"It's up to Capital Football and the technical director to develop a plan and strategy about what's the best practice to provide those opportunities for players."
Sunday: Adelaide United v Canberra United, Hindmarsh Stadium, 3pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.