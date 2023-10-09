Times Past: October 10, 1928

Canberra is the Bush Capital, but it has been grown and groomed to be displayed in such a way.
While currently Canberra enjoys the National Arboretum in the Molonglo Valley, an early version of the arboretum existed in Yarralumla.
Walter Burley Griffin had included an arboretum in his plans so it was implemented by the passionate men who were building Canberra in the 1900s.
On this day in 1928, The Canberra Times reported on the opening of the Westbourne Woods arboretum to the public.
The Canberra Arboretum at Yarralumla, sometimes called the Westbourne Woods, was opened for public inspection, and contained a valuable collection of trees, which had been planted at various times since 1915.
The whole of the trees planted were the work of G. Weston, formerly Director of Parks and Gardens in Canberra. The Commonwealth Inspector-General of Forests, Lane Poole, commented on the value of the work and said: "Few people in Canberra know how much we all owe to Mr Weston. All the arboreal beauty of Canberra up to 1926 was due to him. The Westbourne Woods is the most valuable addition to Canberra's amenities."
To finish the compliment, Mr Poole said: "I think this landscape gardener will find himself among the honoured ones of the world, for it will be said of him 'Si monumentum requiris, circum spice'." To translate, it means: "If you seek his monument, look around."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.