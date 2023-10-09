Times Past: October 10, 1928

The whole of the trees planted were the work of G. Weston, formerly Director of Parks and Gardens in Canberra. The Commonwealth Inspector-General of Forests, Lane Poole, commented on the value of the work and said: "Few people in Canberra know how much we all owe to Mr Weston. All the arboreal beauty of Canberra up to 1926 was due to him. The Westbourne Woods is the most valuable addition to Canberra's amenities."

