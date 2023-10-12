Bell Shakespeare presents William Shakespeare's comedy in a production directed by Heather Fairbairn. Viola is shipwrecked and believes her twin Sebastian is dead. She disguises herself as a man named Cesario and finds work with Duke Orsino, only to fall in love with him. But Orsino is in love with Olivia, who refuses all offers of romance. Until, that is, she meets Cesario for the first time. A whirlwind of passion leaves no one unaffected, not even Olivia's prudish housekeeper Malvolia. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, from October 13 to 21, various dates and times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.