Bell Shakespeare presents William Shakespeare's comedy in a production directed by Heather Fairbairn. Viola is shipwrecked and believes her twin Sebastian is dead. She disguises herself as a man named Cesario and finds work with Duke Orsino, only to fall in love with him. But Orsino is in love with Olivia, who refuses all offers of romance. Until, that is, she meets Cesario for the first time. A whirlwind of passion leaves no one unaffected, not even Olivia's prudish housekeeper Malvolia. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, from October 13 to 21, various dates and times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The Cowra Regional Art Gallery had announced that the winner of the Calleen Art Award 2023 is Canberra artist Marie Hagerty for her painting Ritual Habitual 2, 2023. The acquisitive painting prize worth $25,000 was open to artists across Australia.
Madonna, whose long string of hits includes Like a Virgin, Papa Don't Preach and Material Girl, celebrates 40 years in the music business in 2023. Canberran Jerry Kirbell, a long-time collector and major fan of all things Madonna, presents a small slice of his extensive collection of autographed pieces, tour merchandise, promotional items, clothing, posters, printer's proofs, theatre memorabilia, magazine covers and rare photographs in Canberra Museum and Gallery's Open Collection Gallery from October 14 to March 3, 2024. See: cmag.com.au.
Local screen printer Alison Alder collaborated with eight artists and Hands On Studio staff in 2022 to develop a series of text-based banners, culminating in this collaboration that provided the artists with an opportunity to reflect on the ways in which the pandemic has affected their lives. The works created were digitally enlarged and printed on four banners. They are on show at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka as part of a special pop-up exhibition. It's on from October 14-22. For more information, see: ccas.com.au.
The Mysterious Forest, a concert by Susannah Lawergren (soprano) and Bernadette Harvey (piano), will feature songs about the mysteries of nature, including two versions of The Forest by Mozart and concluding with Australian Songs by Ross Edwards, one of which has been dedicated to the artists. It's on Sunday, October 15 at 3pm in the Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest. For more information, see: trybooking.com/CKFVO.
The folk duo Stamp will combine original works and acoustic renditions of known songs. They are performing at Smith's Alternative on Saturday, October 7 at 9.30pm. Support act is Ziggy Marin. For more information, see: smithsalternative.com.
