The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Australians must make peace with each other after the Voice vote

By Letters to the Editor
October 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ian Warden has excelled himself with his treatise on forgiveness ("Will we ever forgive ourselves?", October 7, Panorama). I suspect many Australians will require an abundance of forgiveness if Australia rejects the Voice proposal on October 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.