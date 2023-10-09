Ian Warden has excelled himself with his treatise on forgiveness ("Will we ever forgive ourselves?", October 7, Panorama). I suspect many Australians will require an abundance of forgiveness if Australia rejects the Voice proposal on October 14.
Mr Warden quotes C. S. Lewis: "To be a Christian means to forgive the inexcusable because God has forgiven the inexcusable in you".
I hope to be able to forgive in the way God asks of us when called upon. If the "no" vote prevails I fear Australia will face a very unsettling time until the government forges a position most Australians will be comfortable with, though always be the poor cousin of a "yes" vote for many of us.
In a similar way to commentator and writer Nick Bryant, who Mr Warden quotes, it almost breaks my heart too to see how the nation is being polarised by an embittered referendum debate. Let us hope that Australia accepts the unbelievable forgiveness and generosity embodied in the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Is that really too much to contemplate after all we have done to our Indigenous Australians?
Before we even think about incorporating anything into our constitution I don't think it's unreasonable to expect that we actually know we have a constitution?
My much-referred-to and worse-for-wear "pocket" version was in need of replacing and to save myself a trip to Parliament House I visited a well-known bookshop hoping to secure a replacement.
The young female staff member (of voting age, I might add) looked at me blankly when I asked if they had a copy in store.
Having to refer to the computer data base after not understanding my description of what I was seeking she reassured me that they didn't stock it. But the following punch line said it all: "Can you tell me who the author is?"
And we want to lower the voting age to 16?
When I had a supervisory role I found that lots of people peppered me with seemingly good ideas.
It was overwhelming trying to assess them to determine if they were appropriate and effective.
Finally I invited individuals to actually sit down and discuss their proposals.
This meant fewer but better thought out ideas.
I believe this led to improved outcomes in our workplace.
I'm voting "yes" so that we can hear what Aboriginal and Torres Islanders have to say and as a nation work together for solutions.
This will result in a better Australia for all.
I'd been going to start writing to encourage our Zed to nominate for Liberal Party preselection for his old ACT Senate seat on the very sound public interest principle that in these difficult times we all need a good laugh. But Zed's sense of humour is far better than mine.
A proven ACT electoral failure at both territory and federal levels, Zed is now seeking to convince the NSW Liberal Party that he should replace Marise Payne to represent NSW in the Senate.
A male candidate to replace a female senator; a hard line right-winger to replace a moderate; and a non-resident to replace someone who lives in western Sydney. He really has missed his calling.
But wait, there's more. Peter Dutton and Matt Canavan are said to be supporting Zed's candidacy. Who needs the Three Stooges with this lot?
As we digest the events of last several days with the attacks by Hamas on Israel it is important to keep all of the issues in mind regarding the 75 years of conflict. All loss of life Israeli and Palestinian is to be deeply regretted.
There is quite unlikely to be peace and stability in the region without a just settlement which recognises the rights of the Palestinian people to self determination; the long touted but increasingly distant two-state solution.
There are elements now within the government of Israel explicitly opposed to such a policy.
The platitudes of Anthony Albanese and President Joe Biden about Israel's right to self defence fail to address the root cause of the conflict or the necessary conditions for peace and stability. Justice for all.
I am amused by statements such as "embedded permanently in the constitution" and that this would, by implication, be impossible to fix without another referendum.
But the constitution at S101 provides for an Inter-State Commission which nobody I have queried has ever heard of. Maybe they have not heard of it because it has not been funded nor had any members for many decades.
In a similar vein is "we don't know the details" so I ask what details are provided about income tax and the response is "lots of course". Actually the truth is "very little", all is dealt with in legislation.
Ah, the fun of it all.
Sunday can't come quickly enough. I personally have more to worry about like most Australians in the current economic climate.
If the referendum question was such a good idea there wouldn't be so much opposition. We wouldn't need convincing. If anything the referendum has highlighted the Aboriginal "industry".
Albo's election night exuberance has split the country. We all want the best for Indigenous Australians but it has to be proportionate. The government coffers are not a bottomless pit. From next week, either way, life will go on with us finally being normal again.
People with disabilities shouldn't be thought of as a homogeneous group. There are different types of disabilities and levels of ability within each type.
Some children will be able to cope with the demands of a mainstream school and they should have the right to attend one. Others will not and they, also, should have the right to attend one that meets their needs.
Forcing them into the mainstream may sound progressive in theory but would be disastrous in reality and wouldn't solve the segregation problem either, just shift it from between schools to between classes.
No child or adult with a disability should have to endure insult or any form of abuse. Practical steps that could be taken quickly and economically to improve community attitudes and behaviours include getting special schools to become more visible and engaged in their local communities; requiring special schools and their neighbouring mainstream schools to engage in joint projects; and encouraging local organisations such as councils, sporting clubs, churches, libraries and so on to conduct more inclusive activities.
I write in response to David Ellery's comment piece ("I live in the bush and I'm voting 'yes'", October 5).
The Voice has had me thinking about my time as Horsham mayor.
I used to chair the Aboriginal advisory committee. The various local Aboriginal delegates were nominated by their peers and Aboriginal community members put their names forward.
Recommendations would flow from the committee to the council. Health, education, housing, employment and cultural heritage issues around our river and waterways were all raised and discussed.
The most significant achievement of the group was council's first ever Reconciliation Action Plan.
I think the Voice could work. The Parliament needs to get the design right and the right people need to be a part of it.
What is proposed in not perfect but let's not allow the search for perfection make us miss out on something that is good.
I was amused by Greg Cornwell (Letters, October 6) explaining that he'd recently returned from a 10-day cruise with 350 people from Japan, America, Britain and Australia and that "nobody, nobody" mentioned the Voice.
He cited this as evidence nobody overseas cares about the Voice. Should all political polling now be conducted on cruise ships? What was the age demographic of those on board? Statistically cruise passengers are older and are likely there for a cruise, not to discuss politics.
In fact in some cultures it would be considered offensive to discuss the politics of another country.
Several overseas countries have said they'll be extremely disappointed if the Voice fails to pass, especially our Pacific neighbours.
Hamas put the entire Arab civilian population of the Gaza Strip at risk from a robust retaliatory attack by Israel defence forces. Their lives and wellbeing are apparently of little interest to terrorists whose objective is to wipe out the state of Israel. There will be hell to pay.
Nothing could be crazier in this unseasonal heat with burn-offs no longer safe than to be slaughtering the best fire-preventers of all; namely the kangaroos of the parks and reserves. When the highly likely conflagration starts, the earless dragons, eyeless skinks, legless snakes and all the other creepy-crawlies these Orwellian "conservation culls" purport to save will all go up in flames.
Greg Cornwall (Letters, October 6) says "nobody, nobody" (sic) mentioned the Voice to him during a cruise around Japan with "around 350" international passengers. How he concludes it could even remotely provide a representative sample of world-wide opinion I don't know. It did confirm for me though how out of touch Greg and many ACT Liberals are with reality - including, I suggest, how to conduct reliable surveys.
On page six (October 6) the PM calls for "respectful debate on the Voice". Underneath that article Karen Barlow's "analysis" refers to "the Coalition leadership doing its best to throw a daily hand grenade and see what it takes out". Which suit is trumps today? Buck up The Canberra Times.
A Voice is not what is required here. The message has been loud and clear for years. Adding another one to the extensive list of groups advocating for the cause is complete overkill. What is required is an "ear" in government that is prepared to listen and do something other than throw money at the problem and hope it goes away.
There is much concern about brain damage resulting from "head knocks" in all codes of football yet our society condones boxing in which the objective is to land as many punches to the head of one's opponent as possible. If this is not damaging to the brain I don't know what is. Why is it not an issue?
Nigel Poole (Letters, October 9) if a future government decides the Voice has failed, or served its purpose, and should be removed from the constitution, it can legislate a referendum to remove the new section 129, or just let it become otiose as has happened to section 121 (the Inter-State Commission).
The Palestinians who celebrated the invasion of Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians failed the first test of immigration. "Leave your baggage behind".
We have a rare opportunity to either stay in the past or explore a better future. Over to you Australia.
