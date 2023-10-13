Earlier this month, the HIA-CSR NSW Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards showcased the achievements of HIA member builders and building professionals in the NSW housing industry.
Awarded the Kitchen Project of the Year and Kitchen Design of the Year for 2023 was Studio Minosa, for this renovation in the heart of the home at their client's Alexandria apartment.
According to the design statement, the clients wanted Studio Minosa to create a kitchen that felt as though it has always been an integral part of the space. They also issued the irresistible challenge to create a kitchen that surpassed the magnificence of their friends' recently completed kitchen.
Drawing inspiration from the clients' desire for a kitchen that resembles a bespoke piece of furniture, the Terracotta Kitchen transformation seamlessly blends luxurious elements with cutting-edge materials. Exotic materials such as liquid metal for the kitchen doors, quartzite stone, Corian solid surface, warm timber veneers, and bronze metal take centrestage and transform the kitchen into a true work of art.
The layout optimises functionality, adhering to the clients' wish for hidden appliances, which have been seamlessly integrated with the cabinetry.
According to Studio Minosa co-founder Darren Genner, the Terracotta Kitchen is not just a feast for the eyes, but also a haven of technological marvels. Alexa voice activation is seamlessly integrated throughout, and there is also a pop-up bar, layered lighting design, and plaster-set speakers hidden within the ceiling and entertainment unit, providing an immersive audio experience.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.