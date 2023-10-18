"I guess the question is, what do you do with that? [For] me personally, I actually don't engage with the news very much, because I feel paralysed by it. So I try and do my tiny bit in the world, whatever that might be ... I give money to causes that I believe in, I try and amplify voices. But I'm not under any illusion that that's helping anybody. It's such a conundrum. And I really don't know the answer to it."