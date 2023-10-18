What does it take to be a good person? Is it enough to do your bit and care about the news? Can retreating from the world to live a life of solitude and contemplation ever amount to a selfless act?
These are the kinds of questions that can send you round in circles. The tension between full-on engagement with society - being a news junkie, staying socially aware, doing your bit for the world, the country, your community, your family - or leading a quiet life away from the constant horrors of the daily news. What does either amount to, in the end? It's enough to make you want to retreat from the world, to join a nunnery or take up yoga as a lifestyle choice.
It's enough, says Charlotte Wood, to make you want to unsubscribe from your life. This is what the protagonist of her latest novel, Stone Yard Devotional, is heading towards when she arrives at a secluded religious hideaway on the plains of the Monaro, and decides to stay.
Wood, the author of several novels, including the Miles Franklin-winning The Natural Way of Things and The Weekend, says this is her most personal work to date, conceived during the rollercoaster of uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.
"I had known that I wanted to set a book on the Monaro, because I grew up there," she says.
"I'm actually looking at the cover of the book now and that landscape does something really deep to me.
"And I wanted to write some stuff about my mother ... the relationship that the narrator has with her mother is very much the relationship that I had with my mother."
Both mothers, real and fictional, were deeply private, in a way that demanded respect, rather than resentment - it was a deep need, rather than a pathological need to shut her daughter out.
The unnamed narrator is drawn to the nuns' retreat partly because it is close to the graves of her long-dead parents. Once there, the woman, who isn't religious, finds herself adjusting to the rhythms of monastic life as memories from her life growing up in the nearby town crowd into her mind.
Along the way, the retreat is visited by a horrible mouse plague, and by an enigmatic activist nun who the protagonist knew in her past. The nun is there to accompany the return of the bones of another nun who once lived at the retreat, whose remains were recently discovered in Thailand.
So, a lot going on for a place that is supposed to be shielded from the world. But this, says Wood, is exactly the point.
"I think the book is an exploration of that tension between those two mantras that the narrator mentions early on," she says.
"First, action is the antidote to despair, and in opposition to that, first do no harm ... She has always believed that action is the antidote to despair ... in action and commitment, engagement, in community action. And yet she's reached a point where she has looked back over all those years of doing that absolutely wholehearted work and discovering that it has been a complete failure, that none of it has worked, in her view."
Alongside this is the realisation that participating in the world is not only futile, but harmful - that just getting out of bed can contribute to destroying the planet. Stepping off the hamster wheel of life - something many of us fantasise about doing, even if only to the extent of logging off social media and unsubscribing, en masse, to emails - is something she is driven to do, almost as a kind of animal instinct.
"She arrives there, she thinks it's completely bizarre, but fairly quickly she respects what these people are doing because they appear to be doing no harm," Wood says.
"They're just there, quietly living their life, not taking up space, not proselytising, not demanding anything of anyone, just treading as lightly on the earth as they can."
But this opting out can also be seen as a form of self-centredness, and a conceit that can never last; the world will always creep back in, in some form. A harmless life is a laughable concept when, for example, so many hundreds of mice need to be destroyed.
"I think there's a big question of, when we participate in the world, what are we doing?" Wood says.
"Me reading every scrap of bulletin about Ukraine, about Israel, about climate change, and sitting here in utter despair is just as self-focused as me doing yoga all day long.
"I guess the question is, what do you do with that? [For] me personally, I actually don't engage with the news very much, because I feel paralysed by it. So I try and do my tiny bit in the world, whatever that might be ... I give money to causes that I believe in, I try and amplify voices. But I'm not under any illusion that that's helping anybody. It's such a conundrum. And I really don't know the answer to it."
