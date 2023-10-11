Bell Shakespeare presents William Shakespeare's comedy in a production directed by Heather Fairbairn and featuring original music by Sarah Blasko. It's a dark collision of hidden identities and unrequited love. Viola is shipwrecked and believes her twin Sebastian lost to the ocean. Washed up in a strange new land, determined to survive, Viola disguises herself as a man named Cesario and finds work with Duke Orsino, only to fall head over heels in love with him.
But Orsino is in love with Olivia, who - grieving for her brother - refuses all offers of romance. Until, that is, she meets Cesario for the first time. A whirlwind of passion ensues, leaving no one unaffected, not even Olivia's prudish housekeeper Malvolia. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from October 13 to 21, various dates and times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kill Bill: Volume 1, the National Film and Sound Archive is presenting a double screening of both volumes of Quentin Tarantino's martial arts revenge classic on 35mm film. When The Bride (Uma Thurman) wakes up after a four-year coma, the only thing on her mind is revenge. But to get the chance to kill Bill (David Carradine), she will need to travel around the world, defeat her former friends in the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad (Vivica A Fox, Daryl Hannah, Lucy Liu and Michael Madsen) and cut a bloody path through anyone else who stands in her way. The films are on October 14 at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, at 6pm (Volume 1) and 8.30pm (Volume 2). Tickets for both films are available at a double-pass price of $18 ($15 concession) or can be bought individually for $12 ($10 concession). Bookings essential: nfsa.gov.au
Canberra Dance Theatre is celebrating its 45th birthday by inviting all Canberrans to join in Communities Dancing Together, a free celebratory dance event to be held in Civic Square on Sunday, October 15. The dancers will be accompanied by Canberra drumming ensemble Tanamasi. Registration by Friday, October 13, is free, and then just come along to Civic Square at 1.30pm on Sunday wearing bright colours. There's no need to learn the dance beforehand - everyone will be invited to simply follow dance leaders who will be positioned throughout Civic Square. See: canberradancetheatre.org
Canberra's celebration of spring finishes this weekend so it's your last chance to frolic among the flowers in Commonwealth Park. There will be dance troupes, choirs, the great big bulb dig, a dogs' day out and more. Entry to the festival is free and it's on from 9.30am to 5.30pm daily. See: floriade.com
Jennifer Wong Has No Peripheral Vision is a stand-up comedy show that's sold out in Sydney and Perth. It's on at The Street Theatre on Saturday, October 14 at 9pm. See: thestreet.org.au
