The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Weekender October 13 to 15, 2023: Floriade ends this weekend as Twelfth Night begins

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Twelfth Night

Bell Shakespeare presents William Shakespeare's comedy in a production directed by Heather Fairbairn and featuring original music by Sarah Blasko. It's a dark collision of hidden identities and unrequited love. Viola is shipwrecked and believes her twin Sebastian lost to the ocean. Washed up in a strange new land, determined to survive, Viola disguises herself as a man named Cesario and finds work with Duke Orsino, only to fall head over heels in love with him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.