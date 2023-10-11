To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kill Bill: Volume 1, the National Film and Sound Archive is presenting a double screening of both volumes of Quentin Tarantino's martial arts revenge classic on 35mm film. When The Bride (Uma Thurman) wakes up after a four-year coma, the only thing on her mind is revenge. But to get the chance to kill Bill (David Carradine), she will need to travel around the world, defeat her former friends in the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad (Vivica A Fox, Daryl Hannah, Lucy Liu and Michael Madsen) and cut a bloody path through anyone else who stands in her way. The films are on October 14 at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, at 6pm (Volume 1) and 8.30pm (Volume 2). Tickets for both films are available at a double-pass price of $18 ($15 concession) or can be bought individually for $12 ($10 concession). Bookings essential: nfsa.gov.au