A man has admitted to drunkenly attempting to carjack an Uber before stabbing the driver of a different car.
"Mate, this is not your ride," the Uber-driving victim told the offender on the night of July 19, 2022.
William James Bowman, 22, responded: "Get the f--- out of the car."
Bowman faced the ACT Supreme Court on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of attempted aggravated robbery and wounding.
Agreed facts tendered to the court detail the man's offending in Phillip outside outside two hospitality venues.
About 7pm, Bowman approached a Toyota Camry Uber which was picking up a woman outside the Abode Hotel.
The intoxicated offender got into the car's front seat and asked the victim: "Whose ride is this? Whose ride is this?"
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Bowman demanded the car's keys before grabbing the victim's arm and attempting to punch him multiple times.
The two men exited the car before Bowman pulled a hunting knife from the back of his pants.
"Help me, that guy has a knife," the victim yelled while being chased by Bowman in view of bystanders.
Shortly after, Bowman, who appeared "very intoxicated, was agitated and yelling", opened the door to a Skoda Kamiq parked outside the nearby Hellenic Club.
"I haven't done anything to you," that car's driver said while defending himself from Bowman's several stabbing attempts.
The second victim sustained a small stab wound to his chest before pushing Bowman out of the car and locking the door.
Police found the offender lying under a tree.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.