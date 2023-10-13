Earlier this year, UNSW reported that nature prescriptions - that is, a doctor recommending a patient spend more time in nature - had proven physical and mental health benefits.
With a growing amount of evidence pointing towards the health benefits of spending time outdoors, it makes sense to create a tranquil front or backyard at home so you're naturally drawn to spending time there.
Australian marketing manager at decking company Trex, Rod Schiefelbein has these tips to help you enjoy your own outdoor spaces, and hopefully feel happier and healthier in the process.
One of the hottest trends this year is the incorporation of warming features into outdoor spaces, such as lanterns, lighting, fireplaces or fire pits, which are all perfect in the lead-up to any Halloween festivities you may be planning.
Seasonal warming features can include scented candles, such as cinnamon and pumpkin, or coloured lanterns in red, green, and orange.
Outdoor lighting also can be integrated in innovative ways to highlight outdoor features, such as using spotlights to accentuate seasonal décor.
Decking is especially great for homeowners who love entertaining, as a decked area of the garden creates the perfect space for hosting dinner parties and creating an inviting area that extends the indoors to outside.
"For environmentally aware homeowners who aren't looking to re-stain their deck every few years, composite decking is ideal," Rod says.
Nothing spoils a deck party quite a nasty splinter or a trip over an uneven board.
"When it comes to hosting, composite decking will stand up to food stains, spilled wine, dropped grill tools and other typical mishaps associated with outdoor entertaining," Rod says.
"Unlike wood, composite decking resists fading, scratching and mould and won't rot, warp, crack, or splinter. In fact, you never need to worry about sanding, staining, or painting.
"A simple soap and water cleaning twice a year is all that's needed to keep a composite deck looking like new.
"This minimal upkeep means you can spend more time enjoying your deck rather than maintaining it and your deck will always be prepped for any party."
To make an outdoor seating area more welcoming, integrate interior-inspired accents such as decorative outdoor area rugs, cushions, pillows and throw blankets made of weather-resistant materials.
"One of my favorite things to do with an outdoor space is to create a comfort zone, such as a hammock area or a conversation nook with built-in lounges," Rod says, "somewhere cosy with lots of pillows and blankets where you can curl up with a good book, or a good friend, and stay warm in chillier temperatures."
