The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/A-League

Canberra's A-League Men's expansion bid 'well advanced', APL says

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
October 9 2023 - 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Professional Leagues says it is on track to add Canberra as an expansion team despite missing the previous two deadlines to announce plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
Bombers firm on ruck plan as Goldstein arrives
Todd Goldstein will switch from North Melbourne to Essendon on a one-year AFL deal. (Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS)
Shayne Hope and Anna Harrington
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.