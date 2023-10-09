The brutal attacks launched on Israel are barbarous and inhumane war crimes which must be universally condemned.
Nothing justifies the cold-blooded slaughter of hundreds at a music festival or the abduction of hundreds more.
Hamas, despite its pretensions to paramilitary status, is a terrorist organisation. The attackers are, by any yardstick, thugs, zealots and murderers.
Palestinian supporters and expatriates in Australia and elsewhere who celebrated the attacks did neither themselves, the residents of Gaza, nor the peace process any favours.
As the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who had only recently visited Lakemba to meet with Muslim leaders and to promote the Voice, said on Monday: "There's no victory here. There's no victory with the slaughter of innocent people".
With more than 600 Israelis dead, thousands injured and at least 100 snatched and dragged back to Gaza, this is already being called Israel's September 11. The analogy is apt. Both involved a massive failure by intelligence and security agencies to see what was coming.
Senior figures in the Israeli government, Shin Bet (internal security) and the Israeli Defence Forces have a lot of explaining to do. As was the case after September 11, the fallout will likely end careers.
It is remarkable that, despite the fact this operation would have taken months to plan, no word of it leaked. How can that be given Israel has countless paid informers inside Gaza?
While a secondary consideration compared to the human tragedy, the success of the Hamas offensive is a massive blow to national prestige and the morale of a population that has been living with terrorism for 75 years.
The attacks also raise the question of why Hamas appears intent on dragging Israel into a full-blown war in Gaza. One possibility is it hopes to provoke a regional conflict, perhaps involving Iran and Lebanon-based Hezbollah. Another is that it needs to derail attempts to normalise relations between Israel and other Middle Eastern nations including, most recently, Saudi Arabia.
A third possibility is it regards escalation as a pathway to victory. The attacks were launched 50 years and a day after Egypt's Anwar Sadat attacked Israel in the Yom Kippur War. Sadat wanted to escalate what was then an undeclared conflict to a point where Tel Aviv would have to negotiate.
A better than expected performance by Egyptian and Syrian forces culminated in the Camp David Accords and finally a peace treaty between Egypt and Israel in 1978.
If, as some suggest, Hamas has a similar strategy it is playing a very dangerous game. There is no comparison between the weekend's events and the Egyptian advance through heavily fortified Israeli positions in the Sinai in 1973.
The former is an atrocity. The latter is still regarded as bordering on strategic genius.
That said if, as appears almost certain, Israel is lured into sending tanks, APCs and ground troops into Gaza the current wave of international good will it is experiencing would quickly dissipate.
Gaza is one of the most densely populated places on the planet. Street fighting favours asymmetric warfare by denying the superior force mobility and the use of heavy ordinance.
Hamas is embedded in the general population. If the IDF tries to take Gaza street by street the civilian death toll would be horrific. Almost 500 Palestinians have already been killed by retaliatory airstrikes.
While that is not something anybody wants to see, the latest rhetoric from both Hamas and the Israeli leadership suggests it is almost inevitable.
